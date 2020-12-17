Dallas Chocolate Shops Get Busy Making Chocolate Bombs

Remember those fascinating cake-cutting videos? Not the wine glass one, but the one where it looked like a real object, say a shoe, then a knife enters stage left and cuts through a two-layered cake? Synapses in your brain go off like fireworks trying to process it all. Is everything cake? Am I cake?

Well, watching chocolate bombs melt and eventually explode under a deluge of warm milk is about on that level. You can’t turn away until the chocolate gives way and marshmallows are floating at the top.

A not-quite-finished chocolate bomb. Haute Sweets Patisserie

Dallas chocolatiers are certainly capitalizing on the chocolate bomb movement. And to that, we say "Good for them!" In a rough year, some are working around the clock to fulfill our insatiable chocolate bomb needs.

Haute Sweets Patisserie is trying to make up ground after an unfortunate accident at their store that shut down their kitchen.

"This craze caught us by surprise," owner and chef of Haute Sweets Tida Pichakron says. "Now that we have the kitchen 90% repaired from the accident, we have been playing catch-up on remaking all of the holiday treats we lost and filling all of the orders for these bombs. It's been a blessing for us to help bring in much-needed revenue to help us recover."

Haute Sweets Patisserie will continue to make their "haute chocolate" bombs. Keep a close eye on the website for updates. Their Mexican chocolate bomb is made with 70% Luker dark chocolate and spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg and cayenne pepper. Might as well pick up a pan of their holiday cinnamon rolls while you’re at it.

Carl the Snowman is such a hot item at Kate Weiser Chocolate, they can barely keep up with demand. Carl, whose name is an acronym for Chocolate and Real Love, is a double-decker snowperson made of dark chocolate, a belly full cocoa mix and a mini marshmallow brain. His pink lady friend Carla is peppermint and chocolate (sold separately). These $32 chocolate bombs will fill five mugs. There are a limited number of Carl’s at the Kate Weiser store at Trinity Groves, at Neiman Marcus and Central Market.

Best little mother-daughter chocolate shop in the Bishop Arts District CocoAndré Chocolatier is busy making chocolate bombs, too. Their adorable confections are filled with Lucky Charms, dark chocolate peppermint, milk chocolate, white chocolate peppermint or just dark chocolate for you purists. But don't sleep on their chocolate Scrooge or dirty horchata. If their site is down, that means they're in the kitchen; just keep checking back.

All the makings for a chocolate bomb. CocoAndré Chocolatier

Isabelly’s Chocolate and Sweet Treats in Richardson uses Belgian chocolate for their bombs, which include caramel, cinnamon and espresso for $5 each. They also have hot chocolate pops, which is a more laissez-faire approach, but certainly just as yummy. Imagine the espresso topped off with Kaluha.

Cake Magick got into the game, as well, and will have wrapped caked bombs, great for stuffing stockings, at Flourish in Trinity Groves the evenings of Thursday, Dec. 17, and Dec. 23.

Green’s Produce in Arlington has started making cocoa bombs in store, using Ghiradelli Chocolate, and you can buy milk from the small, family-run dairy farm Volleman’s to go with it. There are a variety of bombs wrapped in different quantities and accouterments.