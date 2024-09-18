Micah Parsons Works a Shift at Raising Cane's, Photos

As far as we know, Dallas Cowboys all-world linebacker Micah Parsons isn’t surfing LinkedIn applying for second gigs. But if he ever needs a second job – we’re confident he’d have Raising Cane’s to fall back on.
Parsons stopped by the Dallas Cowboys and Post Malone-themed Raising Cane’s in Dallas on Tuesday afternoon to work a “shift.” Well, it wasn’t exactly an eight-hour shift, but still.
Giddy fans were treated to Parsons serving up orders of Raising Cane’s chicken fingers in the drive-thru (and at the counter), and he also took time to sign merch. As you would expect, his presence drew a crowd, complete with a line that stretched well outside the door.
collaboration between the Dallas Cowboys and recording artist superstar Post Malone (who has dabbled in just about every musical genre there is). This unique Raising Cane’s location is heavy on Cowboys and Post Malone memorabilia, as one would expect. Parsons told the crowd, “This is definitely the coolest Raising Cane’s I’ve ever been to.”
While Parsons was asked a handful of questions regarding the Cowboys, this experience was meant to be fun and centered mainly around Raising Cane’s. For example, what do multiple-time NFL First-Team All-Pros order at Raising Cane’s?
“The Caniac combo is my go-to. And I need three pieces of Texas toast,” Parsons told the crowd. “I went through a phase where I was addicted to Raising Cane’s. I was eating here daily.” The Caniac combo is six chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, two Cane’s sauces and a large fountain drink.
"You have to find a way to keep him in the pocket and prevent him from extending plays," Parsons said. "He's a talented guy, so it's easier said than done. We're going to need all 11 guys on the same page. It should be a good game."
After answering questions, Parsons headed to the drive-thru to serve orders. He was great – Parsons joked with employees and was fully into it when serving orders to fans, no doubt making the day for anyone fortunate enough to stop by during this time.
“It’s important to contribute to the fans and embrace their love,” said Parsons. “And I think the key to becoming a better football player is to become a better person, which is something I strive for every day.”