Micah Parsons Works a Shift at Raising Cane's, Photos

The defensive end was at the Post Malone and Cowboy-themed restaurant in Dallas on Tuesday, serving up sacks — of chicken tenders.
September 18, 2024
Parsons receives a warm welcome at the Dallas Cowboys and Post Malone-themed Raising Cane's in Dallas. Nick Reynolds
As far as we know, Dallas Cowboys all-world linebacker Micah Parsons isn’t surfing LinkedIn applying for second gigs. But if he ever needs a second job – we’re confident he’d have Raising Cane’s to fall back on.

Parsons stopped by the Dallas Cowboys and Post Malone-themed Raising Cane’s in Dallas on Tuesday afternoon to work a “shift.” Well, it wasn’t exactly an eight-hour shift, but still.

Giddy fans were treated to Parsons serving up orders of Raising Cane’s chicken fingers in the drive-thru (and at the counter), and he also took time to sign merch. As you would expect, his presence drew a crowd, complete with a line that stretched well outside the door.
The line forming to see Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.
This particular Raising Cane’s, at 2255 W. Northwest Highway, is a collaboration between the Dallas Cowboys and recording artist superstar Post Malone (who has dabbled in just about every musical genre there is). This unique Raising Cane’s location is heavy on Cowboys and Post Malone memorabilia, as one would expect. Parsons told the crowd, “This is definitely the coolest Raising Cane’s I’ve ever been to.”

While Parsons was asked a handful of questions regarding the Cowboys, this experience was meant to be fun and centered mainly around Raising Cane’s. For example, what do multiple-time NFL First-Team All-Pros order at Raising Cane’s?

“The Caniac combo is my go-to. And I need three pieces of Texas toast,” Parsons told the crowd. “I went through a phase where I was addicted to Raising Cane’s. I was eating here daily.” The Caniac combo is six chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, two Cane’s sauces and a large fountain drink.
Just a normal day at Raising Cane's where one of the best linebackers on earth and a couple of Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders take your order.
As for the Cowboys (let’s not talk about this past Sunday), Parsons said the roster is still young and figuring things out but he's confident they will. He also touched on this weekend’s matchup with a desperate 0-2 Baltimore Ravens team led by last season’s NFL MVP, Lamar Jackson. Parsons commented that Jackson “is the best dual-threat quarterback in the league” and will pose a significant challenge for the defense.

"You have to find a way to keep him in the pocket and prevent him from extending plays," Parsons said. "He's a talented guy, so it's easier said than done. We're going to need all 11 guys on the same page. It should be a good game."

After answering questions, Parsons headed to the drive-thru to serve orders. He was great – Parsons joked with employees and was fully into it when serving orders to fans, no doubt making the day for anyone fortunate enough to stop by during this time.

“It’s important to contribute to the fans and embrace their love,” said Parsons. “And I think the key to becoming a better football player is to become a better person, which is something I strive for every day.”
Parsons with his first drive-thru customer.
Unfortunately, we weren't able to score a signed jersey.
Raising Cane’s, 2255 W. Northwest Highway. Sunday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 1 a.m.; Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.
