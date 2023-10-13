 Post Malone in Dallas for Opening of Cowboys-Themed Raising Cane's | Dallas Observer
Dallas Cowboys

Fans Turn Out as Post Malone Cuts the Opening Ribbon at Cowboys-Themed Raising Cane's

A special guest made a surprise visit to the new Cowboys and Post Malone-themed Raising Cane's in Dallas.
October 13, 2023
Raising Cane's CEO Todd Graves and Post Malone were joined by fans and Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders for the opening of a Cowboys-themed Raising Cane's restaurant on Northwest Highway.
Raising Cane's CEO Todd Graves and Post Malone were joined by fans and Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders for the opening of a Cowboys-themed Raising Cane's restaurant on Northwest Highway. Jordan Maddox
Caniacs and fans of Post Malone turned up by the hundreds today for the opening of Raising Cane’s new Dallas location. The lastest outpost of the restaurant chain is a collaboration between recording artist Malone and the Dallas Cowboys, as Malone wanted to honor his hometown team — and his favorite chicken-strip spot — in a flashy way.

This is the second Cane’s location Malone has opened; the first was in Midvale, Utah, where he now lives. While the Utah restaurant is painted with touches of pink throughout the space, this latest one in Dallas boasts motifs of silver and Dallas Cowboys blue. 

During the opening, Raising Cane’s CEO Todd Graves related how he and Malone collaborated on the two stores.

“He said ‘We’ve gotta do one with my team, the Cowboys,’” Graves told the crowd. “Thanks to the Cowboys for making this happen. They were great to work with, and we built a one-of-a-kind restaurant.”
click to enlarge
The man loves him some chicken fingers.
Jordan Maddox
On the outside of the restaurant is a blue Raising Cane’s logo, under which are the rapper’s initials, P.M. Diners using the the drive-thru lane pass under a 32-foot star resembling the Cowboys’ logo.

Inside, the walls are painted blue and bedecked with some of Malone’s most memorable outfits from tours and award show performances.

“Post got to personalize everything, even down to the bathrooms,” Graves said. Each bathroom is designed to look like a football field, the floors painted green with white yard markers.

The artist himself made a surprise appearance, which was met with cheers from fans who had been waiting in line for hours.
click to enlarge
Post Malone was pleased he was allowed to play with really big scissors.
Jordan Maddox
“I’m so happy and honored that Todd allowed me to do this,” Malone said. “I couldn’t think of a cooler, more bad-ass place than the home of God’s team and America’s team.”

Malone, surrounded by Graves, the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders and several screaming fans, whom he stayed and talked with following the event, cut the blue ribbon officially opening the new location.

“Thank you for trusting me with these massive scissors,” he said. 

Raising Canes, 2255 W. Northwest Highway. Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – midnight; Friday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 2 a.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. – midnight.
