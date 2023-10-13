Fans Turn Out as Post Malone Cuts the Opening Ribbon at Cowboys-Themed Raising Cane's

Caniacs and fans of Post Malone turned up by the hundreds today for the opening of Raising Cane’s new Dallas location. The lastest outpost of the restaurant chain is a collaboration between recording artist Malone and the Dallas Cowboys, as Malone wanted to honor his hometown team — and his favorite chicken-strip spot — in a flashy way.
This is the second Cane’s location Malone has opened; the first was in Midvale, Utah, where he now lives. While the Utah restaurant is painted with touches of pink throughout the space, this latest one in Dallas boasts motifs of silver and Dallas Cowboys blue.
During the opening, Raising Cane’s CEO Todd Graves related how he and Malone collaborated on the two stores.
“He said ‘We’ve gotta do one with my team, the Cowboys,’” Graves told the crowd. “Thanks to the Cowboys for making this happen. They were great to work with, and we built a one-of-a-kind restaurant.”
Inside, the walls are painted blue and bedecked with some of Malone’s most memorable outfits from tours and award show performances.
“Post got to personalize everything, even down to the bathrooms,” Graves said. Each bathroom is designed to look like a football field, the floors painted green with white yard markers.
The artist himself made a surprise appearance, which was met with cheers from fans who had been waiting in line for hours.
Malone, surrounded by Graves, the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders and several screaming fans, whom he stayed and talked with following the event, cut the blue ribbon officially opening the new location.
“Thank you for trusting me with these massive scissors,” he said.
Raising Canes, 2255 W. Northwest Highway. Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – midnight; Friday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 2 a.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. – midnight.