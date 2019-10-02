This Weekend: National Taco Day, a Pizza Crawl, a Food Truck Festival and a Family-Style Italian Dinner

Get all the tacos this weekend.

Try food from 15 restaurants along the McKinney Avenue M-Line Trolley route this Thursday at the Crescent. Ascension Coffee, Capital Grille, Moxie’s, San Martin, Water Grill and more will be represented. Sip cocktails as you bid on items in the live auction.

What: Trolley Taste of Uptown

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3

Where: The Crescent, 500 Crescent Court (Uptown)

Tickets: $70 open seating; $80 VIP reserved seating

***

Celebrate National Taco Day on Friday afternoon at the Dallas Arboretum. The Tasteful Place Garden will feature taco vendors selling street tacos and gourmet tacos, as well as fresh salsa, tortillas and paletas while festive live music plays by guitarist Daniel Rodriquez. The Sisters Overlook is hosting a beer taste test of Mexican brands from noon to 3 p.m.

What: National Taco Day at the Dallas Arboretum

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4

Where: The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, 8525 Garland Road (White Rock)

Tickets: Free with paid garden admission ($10-15)

***

How many tacos can you eat? Show your chops on National Taco Day during Del Sur Tacos’ taco eating contest. You must enter in person by Thursday, Oct. 3.

What: Del Sur Tacos Taco Eating Contest

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4

Where: Del Sur Tacos, 720 E. Jefferson Blvd. (Oak Cliff)

Tickets: Competition entries are free, but limited to the first 30 people.

***

Join the “cheesiest” crawl of the year and eat your way through some of downtown’s pizza joints, restaurants and bars. Your ticket gets you one free slice of pizza, free cover and specials at every venue.

What: Dallas Pizza and Beer Crawl

When: 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5

Where: Begins in Deep Ellum, check the app for the specific location

Tickets: $19.99

***

Head to Coppell for a family-friendly food truck fest featuring some of the best food trucks in DFW, along with lawn games and the Kid Country Playground. Food trucks include Big Daddy's BBQ, Egg Stand T's Pizza Cone, Doughnut Snob, the Fruit Bowl and more.

What: Food Truck Frenzy

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5

Where: Andrew Brown Park, 260 E. Parkway Blvd., Coppell

Tickets: None required

***

Happy anniversary, Tiki Loco Paige Weaver

Tiki Loco, a hybrid coffee shop, juice bar and vegan and gluten-free taco joint, is celebrating its first anniversary this Sunday. Join them to try some new menu items as well as specials on some of their favorites.

What: Tiki Loco’s Anniversary Party

When: noon-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6

Where: Tiki Loco, 2639 Elm St., Suite 100 (Deep Ellum)

Tickets: None required

***

Devour unlimited taco samples at the Dallas Observer Tacolandia this weekend, when restaurants from the Dallas area will be dishing out their best tacos. Expect to taste the work of Alamo Club, Arepa TX, Halal Mother Truckers, Primo's MX Kitchen and Lounge, Taqueria Taxco and so many more.

What: Dallas Observer Tacolandia

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4

Where: Dallas Farmers Market, 920 S. Harwood St.

Tickets: $35 GA; $75 VIP (get in an hour early at 3 p.m.)

***

Enjoy a family-style Italian dinner at Saint Rocco’s this Sunday. This three-course dinner includes wine pairings and choices such as sausage cavatappi with broccolini, chicken cacciatore and chocolate-espresso cake.

What: Nonna’s Night Dinner

When: 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6

Where: Saint Rocco’s, 3011 Gulden Lane, Suite 100 (Trinity Groves)

Tickets: $51.75