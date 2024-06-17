 Dallas Restaurant and Bars Bank on Mavericks Game 5 Win | Dallas Observer
Barbecue and Bourbon on the House? Dallas Restaurant to Comp All Tabs if Mavs Win Game 5

June 17, 2024
Some Dallas restaurants may have mixed feelings about Luka Doncic sinking a bunch of threes on Monday night for Game 5.
The good guys finally got off the schneid on Friday with a thoroughly dominant performance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, dusting the Boston Celtics by 38 points (the third-largest victory margin in Finals history). And if they can keep it up with a Game 5 road win in Beantown, we’re going to have some extra happy patrons at the Barrel and Bones at Mercer Boardwalk in Farmers Branch.

Barrel and Bones specializes in barbecue and bourbon (a pretty damn good combination, by the way) and customers who are in the house for Game 5 will have a chance to have their entire tab — food and drinks — on the house.

But for this to work, you’ll have to check off a couple of boxes. One, you’ll have to be there for the duration of the game, and two, the Mavs have to win. Although there are several Barrel and Bones locations, this promotion is only valid at the Mercer Boardwalk location.

Simple, right?

During Game 3, Dallas bar River Pig Saloon lost big thanks to a Kyrie Irving drink special, which set the bar back a cool 900-plus tequila shots. But that was during a loss. We’re guessing Barrel & Bones would be more than happy to take the hit as long as it means the Mavs were bringing the series back to Dallas for a Game 6.

Tip your servers and your Uber drivers.

Barrel & Bones, 1980 LBJ Freeway, Farmers Branch. Daily, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
