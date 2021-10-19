Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Dessert

Detour Donuts is Peddling Their Goods in Dallas at Foxtrot Markets

October 19, 2021 4:00AM

Detour Donuts lazing in the display case in Uptown.
Detour Donuts lazing in the display case in Uptown. Lauren Drewes Daniels
Detour Donuts and Coffee is an upscale shop in Plano that is known for eclectic combinations and flavors, all made fresh daily. On Fridays, they have apple fritters, which draw lines longer than their normal everyday lines. Seasonal and even weekly flavors keep each visit fresh.

You can follow along with their offerings on their Instagram page to see what's new, and it really is a never-ending show of beautiful gluttony. Among the recent offerings are doughnut created to remind you of leftover milk from a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch — inspired by Christina Tosi, the James Beard Award-winning chef behind Milk Bar — a marshmallow fluff-topped s'mores and a turmeric and lavender doughnut.

We met the owner previously; the ambitious Jenni Cho grew up in helping her parents run their own doughnut shop. She had her sights set on med school, but life took a detour and she decided to take what she knew about the bakery business and apply some sheen to it.
click to enlarge An Old Fashioned and a chocolate glazed from Detour a la Uptown. - LAUREN DREWES DANIELS
An Old Fashioned and a chocolate glazed from Detour a la Uptown.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
In the three years Detour Donuts has been open, it’s won lots of ribbons and a loyal fan base in Plano. So, when they posted Thursday that they now also sell through both Foxtrot Market in Dallas on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays we were pretty excited.

Foxtrot, a small neighborhood deli and store, carries a handful of Detour's traditional and gourmet doughnuts. Last Friday their options included a glazed Old Fashioned, chocolate iced glazed yeast, crème brulée and a pumpkin cream cheese. It's not the full slate of flavors, but it's nice to get a taste of what all the fuss up north is about. If we can put in a request, it would be for those Friday apple fritters. Puh-lease.

Related Stories

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us


Foxtrot Market, 2822 McKinney Ave. (Uptown) and 6565 Hillcrest Ave (University Park); Hours vary a bit by location.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation