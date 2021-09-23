When you think of places with chef-driven, rotating menus, a doughnut shop is probably not the first spot that comes to mind. But Jinny Cho creates new doughnut flavors on the regular, and unlike doughnuts that are just prettied up basic flavors, these are worthy of being called gourmet. Think Key lime, which is a yeast doughnut filled with lime-infused cream and topped with graham-cracker coating and meringue. Other flavors have ranged from mango-basil shortcake to matcha sesame seed and a savory everything doughnut. Flavors rotate seasonally, and weekly doughnuts pop up frequently along with the shop's signature crème brûlée and cookies and cream flavors that are offered daily.