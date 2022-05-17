Dolce Riviera Reopens in the Harwood District Along with New Bar, The Parlor

Dolce Riviera recently reopened in the Harwood District. Like Sassetta in downtown, Dolce Riviera closed during the pandemic and did a bit of refresh before reopening.
Dolce is another linguini noodle in Dallas overflowing bowl of pasta. Recently, we've welcomed Carbone, La Stella, Fiatto and Sassetta. What are we going to do with all this Bolognese? Will our pants ever fit again?
The Harwood District is a striking neighborhood of Dallas; it's posh, continues to grow skyward and its proximity to the American Airlines Center keeps the area hopping on game nights. Plus, after the Hunger Games, we can't help but imagine any self-proclaimed "district" running survivalist games. Just imagine such a contest amongst Dallas districts. It could be amazing.
Harwood District’s portfolio of eateries, which are all within walking distance of each other and dotted with residential and business high rises, includes Elephant East, Happiest Hour (foot-long fried cheese sticks), Harwood Arms, Magnolias, Mercat Bistro, Saint Ann and Te Deseo. And now, Dolce, along with a low-down side hustle speakeasy The Parlor.
Chef Taylor Kearny has brought back classics and favorites from the previous menu including burrata, spaghetti pomodoro, porterhouse bistecca alla Fiorentina and a branzino in a saffron broth with olives, sweet peppers, tomatoes and thyme ($52).
During the week, The Parlor is a grab-and-go breakfast and lunch spot that opens at 7 a.m.
Valet is available and limited street parking is nearby.
Dolce Riviera, 2950 N. Harwood St., 5 - 10 p.m. Wednesday - Thursday; 5 p.m. - 12 a.m. Friday - Saturday; 5 - 10 p.m. Sunday; brunch 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; closed Monday and Tuesday,