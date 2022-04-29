Embracing Absurdity (and the Waffles) at The Flying Squirrel

The Flying Squirrel on West Hickory Street in Denton is a riotous visual playground. On the back wall across from the bar hangs an altered, animalistic "American Gothic" depicting Lucky the albino squirrel as the farmwife standing next to Scrappy, the eagle-headed husband, as an ode to University of North Texas mascots. By the window hangs a tapestry, hand-stitched by the owner Adam Hasley’s partner, bearing a massive acorn with the restaurant’s motto: Embrace the Absurdity.
An all-day breakfast place unable to make eggs is a hard sell. But now, with the vent hood finally roaring behind the bar counter Halsey and kitchen manager Amber Hoyle are thrilled to revamp the menu with all manner of down-home Southern flavors like fried chicken and waffles, jerk chicken sandwiches, burgers and, yes, eggs.
For a more Tex-Mex flavor palette, try the black bean burger with its satisfying crunch coating the seared patty and smear of mayo.
Assistant general manager Preston Sodowsky pointed at the jerk chicken sandwich, eyes wide, and declared, “Better than sex.” No one argues, too busy enjoying the savory, tropical sweetness of the grilled pineapple paired with pepper jack cheese blending with the jerk spices.
The bestseller by far since the restaurant’s opening is the stuffed grilled cheese, brimming with peppers and mushrooms. Server Jose Vazques likes to make his own “monstrosity” version, loaded with all the fixings available from the kitchen. But it might lose its status as his favorite menu item to the patty melt on marbled rye with house-made spicy ketchup and sautéed onion. “I’m going to sell the crap out of that,” he said around a mouthful.
You might think it impossible to reinvent the french fry in a world overrun by fries, but Hoyle admits to a “healthy disregard for the impossible.” Tossed in the house seasoning, Hoyle’s fries have a crunchy outer layer of flavor with an almost creamy interior that melts in the mouth like a spoonful of mashed potatoes.
While Hoyle’s cooking rounds out the menu with meaty comfort meals, Hasley maintains a commitment to all-day breakfast items like waffles, pancakes and French toast. “Good vibes, as cheesy as it sounds,” is all he wants for customers coming here.
As a gay man born and raised in what he describes as the “cultural silo of the Bible belt” part of Texas, Hasley wanted to carve out a space in town for queer youths to come be themselves — the kind of space he felt Denton lacked during his days as an undergraduate at UNT around 2010. When the majority of queer spaces are for ages 21 and up, like bars and clubs, the Flying Squirrel stands as a safe space for those under drinking age who need a place to relax and a community that doesn’t revolve around alcohol. He hopes his business can be an example for the queer youths that they too can be business owners when often one can feel hard-pressed to find establishments owned and run by those in the LGBTQ+ community.
While you can absolutely treat yourself to a $10 fight of mimosas any day of the week, the restaurant offers an expansive mocktail menu for anyone looking for something non-alcoholic. Sip a fruity baby peach Bellini, warm up with a spicy hot chocolate or get nostalgic with a Butterbeer-inspired creamy root beer blend that offers a new take on the wizards’ drink. All were handcrafted by Sodowsky.
In his mission to embrace absurdity, Hasley encourages the creativity of his employees, seeking their imagination and input for the menu. The jerk chicken sandwich made the menu when one server talked about their childhood memories of the dish. Soon to come are homemade dips and spreads like Hoyle’s peach and jalapeño jelly and a green pepper hummus, a recipe from another server.
The Flying Squirrel stands out for its commitment to employees. Everyone on payroll gets one free meal a day, whether they’re working or not, and mental health check-ins are a regular occurrence. Server and bartender Miah McGhee said Hoyle made sure to send him home with extra food while he waits for the gas to his house to be turned back on after a small leak.
“This entire thing wouldn’t exist without the team,” Hasley said. “It takes a village to raise a restaurant,” he added, laughing.
Sodowsky and Cayla Clack, server, barista and bartender, love employee-centric focus after paralleled experiences of bigotry and under-appreciation working in the food industry. This is a place where “creativity gets put to use,” according to Sodowksy, and everyone has a hand in the business.
There’s a depth of passion and happiness visible in the dynamic between those on staff. It’s an atmosphere not of coworkers but of friendship. Hasley and Vazques have a finger-gun standoff while Clack yells to Hoyle to “wave that magic wand” because she’s dying for some chicken tenders.
Finish off a meal with a decadent drink from the espresso menu like their popular s’mores coffee, a hot almond toddy, or a cappuccino from Clack, which she says is the best on this side of Hickory Street. It’s all handcrafted to match whatever absurdity guests bring to the table.
Flying Squirrel, 1216 W. Hickory St. (Denton) 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday - Sunday