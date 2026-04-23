17 Best Pizza Spots in Dallas

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Not quite west, but not quite east, Dallas is in the Goldilocks zone for pizza. Sitting halfway between the two coasts makes us a catch-all for many pizza styles.

Texas may not have its own, but we do have tavern-style from Chicago, Detroit-style and close-as-you-can-get Neapolitan pizza.

So, to choose only one best spot for pizza in Dallas? Blasphemy. Here are 17 different places for ‘za in Dallas, each with its own approach to crust, sauce, toppings and cooking style.

Good Side Pizza Pub 2538 Elm St., Deep Ellum

Near Good Latimer, hence the name, on the edges of Deep Ellum, is this restaurant and pizza pub, with a full bar and cozy dining room under the glow of a chandelier. It’s Deep Ellum edgy with a touch of refinement. From the same team behind Will Call Bar (also with an excellent kitchen), Good Side is making crispy New York-style-ish dough and sauce in-house. There’s parking on the far side of the building; a lot has designated spots for Good Side customers making pick up or dining in easy. Grab an order of zucchini fries while you’re there.

Fortunate Son

500 Main St., Suite 100, Garland

Fortunate Son is known for its New Haven-style pies, also known as “apizza”, which is one of the newest styles of pizzas to land in Dallas. This pie, hailing from Connecticut, is a delightful variation of Neapolitan pizza that has a thin and crispy crust typically baked in a coal-fired brick oven to achieve a distinct char imbued with a smoky flavor. One of the most popular and unique pies on the menu is the clam pie with a white sauce, fresh clams, mozzarella, olive oil, rosemary, garlic, pecorino, black pepper and lemon.

This is the medium calzone with just cheese (we ordered online and messed up and get meat added, but it was all the same amazing). Photo by Lauren Drewes Daniels

Burattino Pizza 6305 Precinct Line Road, North Richland Hills

When this San Pedro, California, original opened earlier this year, it brought with it an established fan base. There’s usually a crowd at this small-ish strip-center spot and a short wait (order ahead online for pick-up). There are about 10 tables for dining in. Pizzas come in two sizes, medium or extra large, and edge-to-edge toppings are abundant. The 180-pepperoni is one of the most popular orders. They make the dough continuously — half the staff is doused in flour. The Dirty Pepperoni and White Clam are also popular. The salads look amazing, but we haven’t tried those yet. The XL calzone is massive; you get two free toppings inside.

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Carmine’s Pizzeria

5635 Spring Valley Road, North Dallas

Chowhound annointed this spot the best hole-in-the-wall pizza joint in Texas. And it’s not wrong. Carmine’s has been around for more than 40 years, with the same crew (go see) pushing out reliably good classics in a no-frills setting. Because who’s got money for frills in this economy? While there are many relics here, the most significant might be that they offer delivery (themselves) within a 3-mile radius. Get a single slice, a salad and drink for $8.99 at lunch. Carmine’s for President(!).

Partenope

1903 Main St., Dallas, and 110 S. Greenville Ave., Richardson

Like many traditional Neapolitan pizzerias, Partenope focuses on simplicity and high-quality ingredients like San Marzano tomatoes, fior di latte mozzarella and extraordinary extra-virgin olive oil. They offer 15 different kinds of pizza plus a pizza of the month. Partenope won a gold medal in the Pizza Olympics for its Montanara pizza, which has a flash-fried then baked crust and is topped with mozzarella, Parmesan, tomato sauce and basil. It’s also been consistently ranked among the best pizzerias in the U.S. by 50 TopPizza, and the best pizza in Dallas by the Observer, and many other local publications.

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Louie’s Pizza

1839 N. Henderson Ave., Knox-Henderson

Louie’s is a mood. It’s a designer bag and old grandma jeans. At the end of Knox-Henderson, in a building that makes you wonder if it’s still in business (it is), is one of Dallas’ long-time joints, part dive bar and part tavern-style pizza. The bartenders don’t fuck around, nor does the kitchen. An old-school hangout that appeals to every generation, the pizza is what draws everyone in. The cracker-thin crust never wavers, no matter the heaps of sausage and cheese, which might be a metaphor for Dallas.

This Supreme Pizza at GapCo. makes us proud. Greenville Ave. Pizza Co.

Greenville Avenue Pizza Company Multiple Locations

A favorite in the Dallas area since 2007, GAPCo is known for its creative thin-crust New York-style pizza, which is a foldable slice with a slightly crispy crust. Get a whole pie or order by the slice. Our favorite is the Butcher’s Revenge, which has house-made fire cheese (spicy), mozzarella, spicy salami, Italian sausage, hot honey drizzle and parsley. And if you are in the mood for a fantastic meat lovers pizza, then the Mucho Meato is the way to go. It is loaded with pepperoni, Canadian bacon, hamburger, sausage and bacon.

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Mister 01 Pizza

Multiple Locations

Mister 01 may be a Miami-based pizza chain, but its Grapevine location is anything but a run-of-the-mill franchise. Last year, PMQ Pizza Magazine‘s 2025 Pizza Power Report crowned it as the best independent pizzeria in the U.S. for the second consecutive year in a row. All the pizzas are made with naturally fermented dough that rests for 72 to 96 hours before baking. Then, it’s famously molded into star-shaped pizza crusts that hold pockets of warm ricotta cheese. There are 25 different options available, but if you’re looking for something truly unique, try the Coffee Paolo, served with Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola blue cheese, natural honey, coffee and Calabrian spicy salami. Star style, of course.

Motor City Pizza

1425 FM 407, Lewisville

Motor City Pizza, which started as a pop-up, opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant in 2021 and has been slinging some amazing deep-dish pies ever since. In addition to pizzas that pay homage to Detroit, Motor City offers plenty of local twists like the Texas Sweet Heat, made with the traditional Detroit-style dough and Wisconsin brick cheese and topped with pepperoni, candied jalapeños, pepperoncini, Mike’s Hot Honey and Boss Sauce.

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Olivella’s Pizza and Wine

Multiple Locations

Serving Neapolitan and Roman-style pizza, Olivella’s Pizza and Wine has gained local and national attention since opening in 2007, including Best Pizza in Texas by USA Today. Flour and tomatoes, both imported from Italy, create the base of over 20 different pizza options served at all three locations. Look for the great weekly BOGO special Monday through Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m. and Friday from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

South Polk Pizzeria

3939 S. Polk St., South Dallas

Named Best Pizza in the Observer‘s Best of 2024 issue, South Polk Pizzeria serves Neo-New York style pizza, combining elements of Neapolitan and New York-style crusts, resulting in a thin yet bouncy crust. The dough and sauce are made in-house daily and toppings are locally sourced. Some of our favorites include the Texas Sweet Heat, which has cup and char pepperoni, fresh jalapeños and hot honey drizzle. One of our favorites includes the chicken, bacon and ranch, which is topped with marinated chicken, smoked bacon, house ranch and cheddar cheese.



Related Longtime Staple Bugatti Ristorante Debuts New Trattoria Near Love Field

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Pizzana

3219 Knox St. and 11700 Preston Road

Pizzana is a collaboration originally from Los Angeles between Candace Nelson, former owner of Sprinkles Cupcakes, and master pizza chef Daniele Uditi. Pizzana serves what they call neo-Neapolitan pizza: the dough is fermented for 48 hours, which gives it true Neapolitan pizza qualities, but with a firm, not floppy, base. One of their signature pizzas, the cacio e pepe, is a spectacular twist on the traditional pasta dish. One of the things we like most about Pizzana is its ability to offer a heat and slice option for to-go orders, where they prepare the pizza to the point where you can bring it home and throw it in the oven at a high temperature for about five minutes and enjoy it as if it were just pulled out of the restaurant’s pizza oven.

Cane Rosso

Multiple Locations

Cane Rosso continues to master the alchemy of creating the perfect Neapolitan-style pie, and owner Jay Jerrier and his team have been delighting Dallas since 2009. At all nine locations throughout North Texas the pizzas adhere to the standards of the Verace Pizza Napoletana Association, which means they are cooked at about 900 degrees for about 90 seconds. The most popular pie is the Honey Bastard (house-made mozzarella, hot soppressata, bacon marmalade and habanero honey), but we also recommend checking out the pizza of the month for new off-the-menu creations.

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Thunderbird Pies

7328 Gaston Ave., White Rock Lake

Before COVID, Detroit-style pizza was not well known to Dallasites, but after the culinary team behind Cane Rosso and Zoli’s did some experimenting, we’re well acquainted with the pillowy, square slices. Our favorite is a toss-up between the Thunder Mifflin (pepperoni cups, sausage, mushrooms and tomato sauce) and the Drip Pan (hot soppressata, sausage, roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, roasted peppers and tomato sauce). If you prefer your pizza with a crunchy base, they also offer tavern-style crust now.

Zoli’s

14910 Midway Road, Addison

(Yes, this makes a trifecta for Jay Jerrier and his PILF empire. He’s locked in.) Zoli’s New York-style pizza can’t be beat. It’s popped up in our best-of issues for numerous years and we always rave about it, like in 2023 when we said: “It captures the essence of traditional New York-style pizza, with a masterpiece crust that stays firm despite hefty toppings while the edges remain light and airy.” Just like at Cane Rosso, the most popular pie is the sweet-heat Honey Bastard, but we recommend checking out the pizza of the month for new off-the-menu creations. 14910 Midway Road, Addison



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Bryan Street Tavern

4315 Bryan St., Old East Dallas

Bryan Street Tavern, inspired by Imo’s Pizza’s Midwestern empire, brought stone-fired thin-crust pizzas and Provel cheese from St. Louis to Old East Dallas around 12 years ago. The style may be from out of town, but all the proteins have been sourced from Jimmy’s Food Store since the tavern opened. All the beers on tap pair well with pies like the Tavern favorite, made with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, Jimmy’s spicy Italian sausage, pepperoni, red onions and mushrooms.

NEONY Pizza Works

829 W Davis St., Bishop Arts

NEONY “neo-nee” makes New York-style pizza fused with elements of traditional Neopolitan pizzas. The dough here goes through an extended fermentation process, and when baked for a shorter time at higher temperatures, you get a chewy, yet crispy crust. All 11 pizza options are 12 inches. They carry all the classics, along with more interesting takes like a banh mi pizza and a pesto cream creation. Be on the lookout for Detroit Night on Sundays, where they serve an exclusive Detroit-style pizza for one night only, and special “pizza of the night” offerings announced on Instagram.