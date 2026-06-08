Dallas’ 10 most-booked restaurants: Will anyone ever topple Il Bracco?

OpenTable was one of the first automated, real-time reservation systems for restaurants. It hosts over 60,000 restaurants worldwide, and every month it analyzes over half a million diner reviews to rank the most booked restaurants in major cities.

This list of the most-booked restaurants in Dallas comes with its limitations (primarily that it’s only based on restaurants in their system). But it still offers a little glimpse into the current dining scene, even though we have our own thoughts on the best in Dallas, namely our top 50 restaurants in Dallas.

For Dallas, the majority of the restaurants on this list are usually the same and interchange among a few. This time, Al Biernat’s and The Mexican were both booted off the list in favor of a cheeseburger and some average spicy vodka pasta.

And if you didn’t already guess, yes, the culprit with the $20 truffle fries remains on this list.

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Il Bracco

8416 Preston Center Plaza

Il Bracco is a consistent contender when it comes to OpenTable reservations. It serves modern takes on classic Italian dishes like the whole leaf Caesar salad, cacio e pepe with pasta made in-house and tiramisu. It opened in the Park Cities in May 2019 and has brought diners in by the droves ever since. Did you know they serve their famous Bracco, a frozen cocktail made with Aperol, New Amsterdam and fresh grapefruit, by the half-gallon? They also sell full sheets of tiramisu. They’re definitely onto something.

Hudson House

3699 McKinney Ave.

The Hudson House on Knox/Henderson replaced the original Lovers Lane location as the most booked this time around, but that didn’t stop another location from being added to this list. More at the end. Diners love the smashburger here, but lest we forget all the other great burgers in Dallas that don’t require a reservation.

Crown Block

300 Reunion Blvd.

Dining at the top of Reunion Tower is both a rite of passage and a staple for anyone living or visiting Dallas. This fine dining restaurant has objectively one of the best views of the Dallas skyline, and diners love to use it as the backdrop for their celebrations. Whether people make reservations out of necessity or as an insurance policy for their evening view is up to them, but it’s easy to see why this would be at the top of anyone’s short list. The menu is a bit of a catch-all with steak, seafood and sushi, and it also does an all-you-can-eat brunch on the weekend that may just be the best value at the top of their elevator.

RH Rooftop Restaurant

3133 Knox St.

Another month of OpenTable updating its most booked restaurants list, another month in which the RH Rooftop Restaurant makes the list. Why? This time, it beat out both Al Biernat’s and The Mexican from making this list, and we can’t help but wonder what the allure behind a side of $20 truffle fries is. If you don’t know where to dine, you could have just said that. Let us help you.

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Little Ruby’s

2305 Cedar Springs Road

We said Little Ruby’s was designed to be uninteresting, unchallenging and unimaginative, but for the Uptown community, it has been a hit since the minute the all-day cafe opened. With a menu full of safe bets like spicy vodka pasta, a burger that people will try to crown as the best burger in Dallas (spoiler: it won’t win), and punch bowls of alcohol that serve seven people, it’s a shoo-in for the community of diners that want an average plate in a pretty setting.

The Charlotte

2822 N. Henderson Ave.

Chef Wyl Lima’s touch on The Charlotte’s menu has cemented it as a staple restaurant in the Knox-Henderson neighborhood. American comfort food is reimagined with international flair, and no one is questioning why so many Dallasites want to dine here (they also want to sit next to the giant teddy bears). We can’t blame them.

Nick & Sam’s

3008 Maple Ave.

The tragedy of the Luka trade and the legacy of Mavs legend, Dirk, are alive and well at Nick & Sam’s, for both basketball stars have tribute dishes on the menu. “The Luka” is a 77-day dry-aged 77-ounce New York strip served with mushroom Barolo placed right under their tribute to the previous Mavs legend. But you don’t need to be a sulking basketball fan to dine here. It’s been an Uptown staple for fine steaks since 1999. A half-page menu is dedicated to different steak cuts like American Prime and Australian Kobe. While they relish tradition, they don’t shy away from newcomers, like adding red crab elote to the array of sides. That’s worth saving a seat for.

EVELYN

1201 Turtle Creek Blvd.

EVELYN, the Old Hollywood-inspired steakhouse in the Design District, has been on a roll since it opened in the spring of 2025. While people do come here to see and be seen, the menu has clearly kept diners coming back to this glitzy spot. It has a main dining area where they serve a classic steakhouse menu with caviar, hot and cold apps, prime steak cuts and a seafood tower if you’re into that. If you venture out of there, try not to get lost. Three other rooms are dedicated to private, intimate, or lively après-dinner affairs.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

2100 Olive St.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille has all the right ingredients to be one of the most-booked restaurants in Dallas: an award-winning menu, Texas roots and an intimate view of downtown Dallas. Perry’s started as a butcher shop in Houston in 1979, and by 1986, tables and chairs were added to the shop. The next thing the family knows, they’re opening the very first Perry’s Steakhouse in 1993. It’s famous for its Pork Chop Friday, attentive service and upscale two-story atmosphere. Their website shows many of their running specials, including off-menu items like the award-winning white bean pork chili parked there.

Hudson House

4040 Abrams Road

Not one, but two Hudson Houses have made the most booked list this month, but this is a pattern we’ve seen plenty of in the past. When you create a menu that is straightforward, consistent and filled with the dishes we crave every day, you have a winner. Diners love Hudson House specifically for the cheeseburger and the “world’s coldest martini,” they claim to serve, but you probably already knew that by now, didn’t you?