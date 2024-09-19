Best Pizza

First of all, to the sweet crew at Stewart's: Sorry we've told everyone about the amazing breakfast at your quiet little abode. Lying low in an industrial park in Irving, Stewart's decor is simple and charming, and the breakfast burritos with homemade tortillas are satisfying, but it's the biscuits and gravy ingeniously served in a cup that has us hustling over in the morning. Be sure to add bacon or sausage to the top because if you're going to do it, do it right. Stewart's is only open weekdays only from 5:15 a.m. to noon.