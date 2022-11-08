Escondido Tex-Mex Patio Will Open at Preston Royal Next Week

Do we really need more Tex-Mex? Of course, we do. Stop asking silly questions.
Escondido Tex-Mex Patio is set to open Monday, Nov. 14, in the spot previously home to Ruggeri's. This new restaurant is from Jon Alexis, who also owns TJ's Seafood Market and Malibu Poke. With this new place, Alexis wanted to bring Tex-Mex back to Preston Royal for the first time since a tornado caused extensive damage to the area in 2019.
The bar menu has 12 different margaritas, all made with 100% blue agave tequila and fresh citrus juice. There are also seven Mexican-inspired cocktails and Mexican beer. The Weekend in Cabo is a frozen mango margarita with spicy chili rum and chipotle sugar.
Escondido will have a dedicated to-go window on the Royal Lane side of the restaurant for easy pick-up. Important party note here: those 12 varieties of margaritas are available to go by the gallon.
Happy hour features $6 house margaritas, draft beer and select wine by the glass from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday through Thursday.
Escondido, 5950 Royal Lane, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. Monday – Sunday.