Escondido Tex-Mex Patio Will Open at Preston Royal Next Week

November 8, 2022 5:00AM

Nachos Escondidos
Nachos Escondidos Courtesy of Escondido, Photographer Kathy Tran
Do we really need more Tex-Mex? Of course, we do. Stop asking silly questions.

Escondido Tex-Mex Patio is set to open Monday, Nov. 14, in the spot previously home to Ruggeri's. This new restaurant is from Jon Alexis, who also owns TJ's Seafood Market and Malibu Poke. With this new place, Alexis wanted to bring Tex-Mex back to Preston Royal for the first time since a tornado caused extensive damage to the area in 2019.
click to enlarge
Enchiladas with rice and beans.
Courtesy of Escondido, Photographer Kathy Tran
The menu at Escondido's will focus on classic Tex-Mex dishes: chips and queso, nachos, flautas, enchiladas and brisket tacos. Diners can get ancho butter fajitas with chicken, steak, shrimp or portobello mushrooms. The Hola Caesar salad is made with jalapeño croutons, and there are salads like the shrimp and roasted corn chopped if you're looking for something lighter.
click to enlarge
Ancho butter chicken fajitas.
Courtesy of Escondido, Photographer Kathy Tran
All the corn and flour tortillas are made fresh daily by local tortilleria La Norteña.

The bar menu has 12 different margaritas, all made with 100% blue agave tequila and fresh citrus juice. There are also seven Mexican-inspired cocktails and Mexican beer. The Weekend in Cabo is a frozen mango margarita with spicy chili rum and chipotle sugar.

click to enlarge
The large bar is dual-purpose: both indoor and outdoor.
Courtesy of Escondido, Photographer Kathy Tran
The restaurant has a large indoor-outdoor bar and a patio that holds 75 diners, which is as big as the interior space. Lunch and brunch aren't on the menu yet, but they're in the works.

Escondido will have a dedicated to-go window on the Royal Lane side of the restaurant for easy pick-up. Important party note here: those 12 varieties of margaritas are available to go by the gallon.

Happy hour features $6 house margaritas, draft beer and select wine by the glass from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday through Thursday.

Escondido, 5950 Royal Lane, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. Monday – Sunday.
