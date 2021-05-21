Federales Tacos and Tequila Coming to Deep Ellum This Fall

- Local
There’s a gaping hole in the structure at the southwest corner of Malcolm X Boulevard and Commerce Street in Deep Ellum. Westlake Brewing said their new neighbors will soon be Federales Tacos and Tequila. A quick search shows they already have a website up.
The first Federales opened in Chicago in 2016, and another outpost is in Denver. This concept is from 4C (Four Corners, no ties to the local brewery) and the Deep Ellum “open-air tequila and taco concept” is scheduled to open this fall.
A signature pastime of Federales is to order a shot of tequila in an ice glass, slam it, then throw the ice at a bell that hangs over a fire pit to “Ring the Bell.” Eater Chicago coins this “the bro tradition.” The same article also mentions a retractable roof at the original location. North Texas is all about retractable roofs; hopefully, we're getting one too.
Federales is working with local artist Lesli Marshall, who has art installations across the city, to “capture the character of the neighborhood.”
The menu at the Chicago location is the basic Tex-Mex playlist: smoked brisket nachos, taquitos, tacos, burritos, etc.
We’ll keep you posted as things evolve.
