Mardi Gras Crawls, Brewers Face-Off and Hurtado Expands; 10 Best Foodie Finds in Dallas for This Weekend

Now that the weather is warming up and all our big holidays are behind us, Dallas is ready to bring on the community events and get back outside. We’ve got a brewery chili cookoff, the beginning of Mardi Gras season, a Deep Ellum wine walk and more. Here's the highlight reel:
Deep Ellum Wine Walk
2650 Main St.
6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17
Each month Discover Deep Ellum hosts a wine walk that spotlights different neighborhood businesses while you sip and shop. Stores, bars and restaurants host specials for participants. This month the tour has a Mardi Gras theme, so bring your beads but keep your shirt on. Or not. Go with whatever feels right. Either way, go support local small businesses. Reserve your wine glass for $15 online or get it for $20 when you show up.
Community Beer Co. Brewery Sneak Peek
3110 Commonwealth Drive
Thursday - Sunday, Feb. 17 - 20
After nearly two years of being closed to the public, Community Beer Co. is finally ready to let us break in their new digs. Well, maybe don't break anything. But they want to at least show off their new 70,000-quare-foot brewery. They're hosting a limited number of sneak-peek tours starting this weekend. Snag tickets ASAP.
On Rotations Sweet J's Mini Pie & Beer Pairings
7701 Lemmon Ave.
Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 19 - 20
On Rotation is a small brewery near Love Field, and this weekend they've partnered with Sweet J's Bakes (who used to hold court at the Dallas Farmers Markets) for a bit of a pie and beer smash up. They'd like to get your order in advance so they can make sure they have enough pie on hand. Pairings include things like a chocolate chess pie with their Dark Runway Imperial Brown Sugar Stout.
Oak Highlands’ 2nd Annual Gumbo Cookoff
10484 Brockwood Road
1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19
Oak Highlands Brewery is putting your skills to the test with their second annual gumbo cookoff. Contestants can prepare gumbo at home and bring it up for the actual event. There are cash prizes right out of the entrance fee pot.
The Mardi Gras Bar Crawl
Playground Uptown, 2908 McKinney Ave.
3 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19
Get your drinking pants ready, then show up at Playground Uptown for registration from 3 to 4:30 p.m. for a swag bag that, of course, includes beads, a masquerade mask, a 16-ounce color-changing stadium cup and a wristband to let everyone know you're all business. Then, you'll head off to other participating bars where you'll get discounted food and drink specials. Here's an interactive map to help guide the way. Cutie Pie's, Kung Fu Saloon and the Nodding Donkey are some of the bars included in the crawl.
The Thirsty Growler’s 2022 Chili Cookoff
5733 State Highway 121
1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20
The Thirsty Growler is back in the chili business with another cookoff. Contestant entry fee is $10 and that includes a pint of beer. You have to sign up in advance in order to participate in the contest. But if you just want to taste, you can do that for $5, which includes a vote token for the peoples' choice award.
Lakewood Village Farmers Market Opening Day
6434 E. Mockingbird Lane
9 a.m to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20
Sunday is opening day for the 2022 season of the Lakewood Village Farmers Market. They have all local farmers, ranchers and bakers, no resellers or distributors. They'll have seasonal produce, grass fed beef, farm fresh eggs, fresh baked breads and more. This farmers market runs every Sunday through July 31.
Hurtado Barbecue Opens in Argyle
8356 Thompson Road
12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19
Hurtado Barbecue was named to Texas Monthly's Top 50 BBQ Joints list this past year. Rightly so. They're now expanding from their restaurant and bar in central Arlington out to the 'burbs by way of a big barbecue trailer. A Facebook post says they're open at noon in Argyle but the line will likely start way before then.
8th Annual North Texas Craft Beer Chili Challenge
Cedar Creek Brewhouse, 13090 Bee St. (Farmer’s Branch)
Begins at 12 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20
Local brewers like Peticolas, Bitter Sisters, Four Corners, ODD Muse, Turning Point and Martin House will compete in a chili challenge; the key ingredient for each batch must be their own beer. A donation of $10 gets you 10 cups and a spoon to hop in and try for yourself. The event takes place in a large parking lot adjacent to Cedar Creek Brewhouse. All proceeds go to Motorcrest Services.
The Brewers Dinner with Community Beer Co.
The Stoneleigh, 2927 Maple Ave.
6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb 23
Community Beer Co. and The Stoneleigh’s Perle on Maple are bringing a unique dining experience to Uptown next week with five award-winning brewery selections perfectly paired with a four-course meal prepared by the Stoneleigh’s executive chef, Esayas Estifanos. Tickets are $65 each and can be purchased through Eventbrite.