15+ Foodie Things To Do in Dallas Do Aug. 4-8

This week is a banner week for foodies with big celebrations coming your way.
First off, it’s Farmers Market Week, so look for fun updates from your favorite farmers market. The timing couldn’t be more perfect since the Dallas Farmers Market marks its 80th anniversary this week. Check out their Facebook page for memories and featured farmers or enter a giveaway on Instagram that runs through Aug. 9. The anniversary celebration will culminate in special Friday night hours at The Shed and Watermelon Day (with 10 varieties of watermelon) on Saturday.
Hatch chile season has arrived and Central Market’s 26th Annual Hatch Chile Fest will run through Aug. 24. Central Market brings 250,000 pounds of Hatch peppers to its locations during the celebration and roasts chiles onsite at all of its stores.
Hatch pepper dishes from sausage kolaches to crab cakes to pizza and popcorn will be available throughout the stores. And have no doubt, Hatch chile dishes (and drinks) will start popping up at Dallas restaurants and bars soon too. We’ll keep you posted.
Thursday is National IPA Day, and breweries around town will offer India paleaAles for your drinking pleasure. We’ve rounded up three choice events for that day as well as one for National Oyster Day, which is also Thursday.
Last, but not least, DFW Restaurant Week Preview Weekend starts Friday and 51 of the 99 restaurants are participating. If you haven’t already, make reservations now to dine at a local restaurant and support the North Texas Food Bank and Lena Pope Home during this special month-long “week.”
National Oyster Day at Half Shells and Fish City GrillHalf Shells 6617 Snider Plaza (Park Cities ), 5800 Legacy Drive, Suite C-2 ( Plano) and Fish City Grill: 7170 Skillman St., Ste 100 (Lake Highlands), 1415 E Renner Road, Ste. 260 (Richardson) and six other Dallas area locations.
What: $1.25 Gulf oysters, $2 chargrilled oysters and $2 East Coast oysters
When: Thursday, Aug. 5
Tickets: None.
Half Shells and Fish City Grill restaurants offer oysters just about any way you please. They have oysters on the half shell, which feature small-farm oysters from a variety of East Coast locations, oyster nachos and New Orleans-inspired chargrilled oysters, which are topped with a signature lemon pepper butter and Parmesan. Fried oysters are a signature part of the restaurant’s seafood platter and combos.
Dine in on National Oyster Day for specials on your favorites.
National IPA Day CelebrationsWindmills — Brewery. Restaurant. Music.,
5755 Grandscape Blvd. (The Colony)
What: Three special India pale ales and tastings and tours of the brewery
When: All day Aug. 5
Tickets: No tickets needed.
Windmills is a unique food and entertainment venue at Grandscape in The Colony with its own brewery and space for jazz, blues, pop and soul performances. Throughout the month of August, three India pale ales including a triple-hopped IPA and a special one-off infusion beer will be featured.
On Aug. 5, you can tour the onsite brewery where the beers are made and tastings will be available too.
Union Bear at The Boardwalk at Granite Park
5880 Texas State Highway 121, #101 (Plano)
What: $6 Union Bear IPA flight
When: All day Aug. 5
Tickets: No tickets needed.
Taste all the India pale ales with a flight of Union Bear’s No Coast IPA, New England IPA, SMASH IPA and West Coast IPA for just $6 all day.
Meddlesome Moth
1621 Oak Lawn Ave. (Design District)
What: A special tapping of Celestial Beerworks x Jester King Pharmhash Double IPA.
When: All day Aug. 5
Tickets: No tickets needed.
This double IPA is immensely popular, and Meddlesome Moth has the last keg available outside of Celestial Beerworks.
The Moth will also celebrate International Beer Day on Friday, Aug. 6, with a cask of Hipster Ale with Lemon and Lime by Peticolas Brewing. Pints of the brew ($4) will be available till it runs out.
All of the proceeds from cask sales will benefit My Possibilities, a nonprofit that specializes in helping adults with disabilities get into the workforce.
Wine & Craft Beer Pairings, Food Fests and MoreWine Pairing Dinner at The Ranch at Las Colinas
857 W. John Carpenter Freeway (Irving)
What: A dinner menu highlighting Texas peaches paired with wines from The Prisoner Wine Co.
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5
Tickets: $95 per person. Request tickets on The Ranch’s website.
From grilled and chilled peach soup (served with The Prisoner chardonnay) to a coffee-infused fillet with yellow beet & peach puree, this four-course dinner promises the freshest and finest Texas flavors perfectly paired with fine wines.
First Friday Art Walk at The Boardwalk at Granite Park
5880 Texas State Highway 121 (Plano)
What: Local showcased artwork and local crafters’ creations
When: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6
Tickets: Free
If you’re headed to The Boardwalk for drinks, dinner or a fabulous date night, enjoy a stroll surrounded by art from local vendors.
First Friday + M.A.D.E. Dallas at Dallas Farmers Market
920 S Harwood St. (Farmers Market District)
What: A preview of Saturday’s watermelon day with Friday night hours at The Shed.
When: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6
Tickets: Free. Get details on the Dallas Farmers Market website.
Heritage Melons will be the star of the show at Watermelon Day on Saturday (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), but you can get first pick at this first Friday event. There’s also live music from Gene Tobin Band, drinks from Texas Tap Co. and shopping with M.A.D.E. Dallas.
Jazz Weekends at Windmills — Brewery. Restaurant. Music.
5755 Grandscape Blvd. (The Colony)
What: Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and guitarist Gaby Moreno plays all weekend.
When: 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday (Aug. 6-7) and 8:30 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 8)
Tickets: $20 per person at the restaurant. Make reservations on Open Table and type “Gaby Moreno” in the note section.
You may know Gaby Moreno as a co-writer of the theme song for NBC’s hit television show Parks and Recreation or for her 2017 Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album for Illusion. She’ll be performing as you enjoy food with Indian and Texas flavors and craft beer brewed onsite at Windmills.
Shannon Brewing Co. Beer Dinner, Grub Kitchen and Bar
3101 Heritage Trace Parkway (Alliance area, Fort Worth)
What: Beer pairing dinner with food from Grub Kitchen and Bar.
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7
Tickets: $50 per person or $90 for two. Get details on the Facebook event page, and call the restaurant at 682-204-0111 to make reservations.
The four-course meal includes barbecue chicken satay, tomato and balsamic bruschetta and a trio of sliders all paired with brews from Shannon Brewing Co. Dessert will be a vanilla-honey-porter-spiked shake.
Adult Field Day and Adult Science Fair at Celestial Beerworks
2530 Butler St. (Oak Lawn)
What: Enter field day events and a science fair just for grownups
When: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7
Tickets: Entry fees start at $20 per person for field day teams and $30 per team member for science entries. Get the details and buy tickets on the Celestial Beerworks website.
Play sack races, water games, tug-o-war and more or enter your most brilliant science project idea. Participants get to vote on the winning science fair projects and of course, there will be beer.
GRUBFEST: Wing Edition at Dallas City Hall Pavilion
1500 Marilla St. (Downtown Dallas)
What: All kind of wings including vegan wings
When: 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7
Tickets: $12.50 general admission, $3 for kids (4 to 12) and limited all you can eat tickets ($75) are available as well. Get tickets on Eventbrite.
The hottest wing spots in the area will bring their best to this judged wings festival. Tickets are about to sell out, so grab yours and celebrate local restaurants with a day of fun.
Only Four Chords Tribute Show at Opening Bell Coffee
1409 Botham Jean Blvd. (The Cedars/Southside)
What: Local musicians playing your favorite four-chords hits
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7
Tickets: $10 on the Opening Bell Coffee website
Hosted by Steve Jackson, OBC’s long-time open mic night host, the lineup includes Adrian Lyles, Jett Raines, Tori Sloan and four more musicians you’ll want to hear.
McKinney Sips of Summer in Downtown McKinney
What: A sip and stroll on the downtown square with 20 drinks to sample
When: Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7
Tickets: $30 on Eventbrite
Beverage stations will be set up in the unique local shops on McKinney Square. Tickets include a tasting glass and a map of locations where you’ll be served summer spritzers, margaritas, craft beers and more. A portion of the proceeds will support nonprofit partner The Warriors Keep.
Bubbles & Brunch at The Whiskey Spot
1305 Wycliff Ave., #140 (Design District)
What: A brunch buffet with unlimited champagne and mimosas plus shopping and a DIY craft workshop.
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8
Tickets: $50 per person via Vesta
Brunch dishes include house-cured smoked salmon and fig-balsamic-glazed chicken as well as other breakfast favorites and locally sourced vegetarian options.