Get Ready for a Very Eggy New Indian Restaurant in Irving

A new generation of casual Indian restaurants is springing up in Irving, and it’s become one of the most interesting and delicious recent developments in the Dallas food scene. Desi District is building a mini-empire; India 101 survived the pandemic by offering a takeout “virtual buffet;” and soon I’m planning to check out a new spot with the vivid name What the Biryani. (Online photos show that inside, there’s artwork saying, “WTFood.”)

The newest spot in the works is just as exciting — and much, much eggier.

EggHolic is a growing chain based in Chicago that specializes in making basically everything imaginable with eggs. Indian-style omelets with diced tomatoes and chile peppers? Definitely. Hard-boiled eggs tossed in curries? You betcha. Egg-battered French toast? For sure.

The original Chicago locations’ menus are extensive and egg-heavy. You’ll find rice pilafs with eggs, egg and veggie sandwiches with Sriracha sauce, sunny side up eggs topped with spices and eggs mixed with the vegetable gravy from a pav bhaji platter. There are chicken and vegetarian dishes, too.

EggHolic will fit right in with Irving’s growing chaat scene, too. Several of the classic street-style snack foods are here, including samosa chaat (samosas smashed open and dunked in a variety of sauces) and puri, the tiny, delicate dough balls filled with chickpeas, potatoes and onions.

In this genre, EggHolic will be competing with established local favorites like Bombay Chowpatty, Rajwadi, Desi District and Taj Chaat. That means we now have enough snack spots to create a proper chaat crawl.

But if you’re not planning a lunch with multiple spots, you can just stick to EggHolic and eat a meal of cheesy katori (think of deviled eggs), sliced eggs in tikka sauce, an egg sandwich and dessert. EggHolic plans to open this fall in the space on North MacArthur Boulevard that used to be Bombay Fusion and, before that, Indian Oceans, a Goa-style spot with crab masala.

Here’s hoping EggHolic has better luck than its predecessors in that spot. Although press materials describe the Irving location as a franchise, it’s owned by EggHolic’s original founders, Bhagyesh Patel and Lay Patel. There are also locations opening soon in Nashville and Louisville, so this chain could soon be bringing richly spiced eggs all across the country.

EggHolic, opening fall 2021, 7750 N. MacArthur Blvd., #135