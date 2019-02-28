Get Electrified With Gung Ho's Szechuan Peppercorn-Infused 9 Volt Shot

Sometimes you just want a little buzz. Enter: Gung Ho's 9 Volt shot. Served as two shots, the boozy element is Szechuan peppercorn-infused tequila. The electrifying element is the Szechuan peppercorn, a mouth-numbing spice. You may remember our article about the now-defunct Eberhard's cocktail that offered a similar element, a Szechuan button, as an add-on to its cocktail, but this buzz is not an optional garnish.
The first sip tingles slightly, the second brings a more intense sensation. And then ... nothing. The accompanying non-boozy shot of charred pineapple juice helps to temper the sensation, but why kill the buzz, right?
9 VOLT ($8): Szechuan peppercorn-infused tequila served with a charred pineapple back
Gung Ho, 2010 Greenville Ave. (Lowest Greenville)
