 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
4
Gung Ho's 9 Volt will light you on fire.EXPAND
Gung Ho's 9 Volt will light you on fire.
Susie Oszustowicz

Get Electrified With Gung Ho's Szechuan Peppercorn-Infused 9 Volt Shot

Susie Oszustowicz | February 28, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Sometimes you just want a little buzz. Enter: Gung Ho's 9 Volt shot. Served as two shots, the boozy element is Szechuan peppercorn-infused tequila. The electrifying element is the Szechuan peppercorn, a mouth-numbing spice. You may remember our article about the now-defunct Eberhard's cocktail that offered a similar element, a Szechuan button, as an add-on to its cocktail, but this buzz is not an optional garnish.

The first sip tingles slightly, the second brings a more intense sensation. And then ... nothing. The accompanying non-boozy shot of charred pineapple juice helps to temper the sensation, but why kill the buzz, right?

9 VOLT ($8): Szechuan peppercorn-infused tequila served with a charred pineapple back

Related Stories

Continue Reading


Gung Ho, 2010 Greenville Ave. (Lowest Greenville)

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: