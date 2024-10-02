Hold Your Wings: Hattie B's New Oak Lawn Location Opens Today

Hattie B's, the famous Nashville hot chicken spot, is opening a new restaurant after closing its Deep Ellum location in August.
In announcing the closure, Hattie B's said its intention was to reopen in another neighborhood. Deep Ellum continues to find its footing in the ever-changing landscape, and as many other restaurants struggle to gain theirs, it wasn't a huge surprise that Hattie B's chose to move to another part of Dallas.
Today, the Nashville hot chicken staple is opening at 3827 Lemmon Ave., which previously housed an IHOP, Einstein Bros. Bagels and, most recently, Lucky's Hot Chicken.
Much of the original framework of the building was retained: the classic A-frame roof, interior footprint and general floorplan are the same with a few modern touches. The neon lights and bright red and white color scheme nod to old-school American chicken and burger joints.
There's a good amount of real estate, with 78 seats in the dining room and 40 seats for patio dining. Raised patio walls provide a bit of privacy or respite from the busyness of the area. There's also more than enough parking, which is a relief for all of us.
There are a few desserts, two cocktails — the Painkiller and the Watermelon Marg — and local beverages.
Hattie B's, 3827 Lemmon Ave. Monday – Thursday, 10:45 a.m. –10 p.m.; Friday – Sunday, 10:45 a.m. – midnight.