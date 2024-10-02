 Hattie B's New Dallas Location Opens Today in Oak Lawn | Dallas Observer
Hold Your Wings: Hattie B's New Oak Lawn Location Opens Today

Hattie B's is back and ready to bring the heat to Uptown in a familiar space.
October 2, 2024
The crimson accents of the new Hattie B's in Oak Lawn are just what the neighborhood needed.
The crimson accents of the new Hattie B's in Oak Lawn are just what the neighborhood needed. Joseph Woodley
Hattie B's, the famous Nashville hot chicken spot, is opening a new restaurant after closing its Deep Ellum location in August.

In announcing the closure, Hattie B's said its intention was to reopen in another neighborhood. Deep Ellum continues to find its footing in the ever-changing landscape, and as many other restaurants struggle to gain theirs, it wasn't a huge surprise that Hattie B's chose to move to another part of Dallas.

Today, the Nashville hot chicken staple is opening at 3827 Lemmon Ave., which previously housed an IHOP, Einstein Bros. Bagels and, most recently, Lucky's Hot Chicken.
click to enlarge
Your hot chicken sandwich at Hattie's comes with a side of nostalgic dining.
Joseph Woodley
Hattie B's is considered one of the OG hot chicken shops in Nashville and has been praised for putting the spice on the national radar. When it opened in Dallas in 2022, the restaurant continued to pave the way for more self-named chicken shops to open across the city.

Much of the original framework of the building was retained: the classic A-frame roof, interior footprint and general floorplan are the same with a few modern touches. The neon lights and bright red and white color scheme nod to old-school American chicken and burger joints.

There's a good amount of real estate, with 78 seats in the dining room and 40 seats for patio dining. Raised patio walls provide a bit of privacy or respite from the busyness of the area. There's also more than enough parking, which is a relief for all of us.
click to enlarge
You? Me? The Hattie B's Patio? It's a date.
Joseph Woodley
The new location has the same Hattie B's menu with seven different heat levels, sandwiches, bone-in and boneless options, snacks like the Dirty Bird Fries (which are loaded fries with Hattie B's signature pimento Mac), tender bites and comeback sauce and some of their famous hot and cold sides.

There are a few desserts, two cocktails — the Painkiller and the Watermelon Marg — and local beverages.

Hattie B's, 3827 Lemmon Ave. Monday – Thursday, 10:45 a.m. –10 p.m.; Friday – Sunday, 10:45 a.m. – midnight.
Aaren Prody is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, whose culinary endeavors are inspired by her travels around the world and fueled by a seriously good cup of joe. Her repertoire also extends to her camera and niche selection of Spotify playlists.
Contact: Aaren Prody
