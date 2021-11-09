Support Us

Barbecue

Heim BBQ Near Love Fields Closes After Fire and Water Damage

November 9, 2021 4:00AM

Heim near Love Field will be closed while a fire this weekend.
Brian Reinhart
Heim BBQ near Love Field posted to their Facebook page Sunday evening that they will be closed for the time being after suffering a fire caused by faulty AC wiring.

Heim Mockingbird will be closed Monday 11/8, and possibly until further notice. We will update as we’re able with more information. Unfortunately, this evening a AC vent started smoking in the dining room and the fire department was called. Thankfully, everyone dining at the shop and our staff are all safe. Thank you for always supporting us and our team. We appreciate y’all more than you know. - Travis & Emma

The anti-line and no-hoopla spot from Fort Worth, which got its start in a hatchback, has endured its share of problems at this location. After opening in late 2020, their transformer was struck by lightning in January 2021, then they had some frozen pipes burst during the winter storm in February. After that, they got robbed; thieves stole their safe, which held cash and tips inside. Now comes a fire in an AC vent and subsequent water damage. This is after losing a coveted spot on Texas Monthly's Top 50 Barbecue List this year.

We’ll keep an eye on their page and will for sure let you know when they re-open as they’ll certainly need some extra love, which they barter with in bacon burnt ends, brisket and $2 corn dogs on Tuesdays. It'll be a win-win.

If you're out west, you can visit Heim at 1109 W. Magnolia in Fort Worth or Heim BBQ on the River at 5333 White Settlement Road.

And just last week, owner Travis Heim told NBC 5 that they're working on a two-story rooftop spot in Burleson that should open soon as well as another spot (in a yet-to-be-disclosed location), bringing their total to five.

Heim BBQ, 3130 W. Mockingbird Lane, 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

