Van Leeuwen To Release Hidden Valley Ranch Ice Cream Exclusively at Walmart

The new flavor will hit the shelves at Walmart exclusively starting March 20. Food & Wine got the full scoop along with some tasting notes from a select few who got an early sample. Reactions ranged from "It's very garlic powder forward" and "It tastes like sweet ranch," to one that simply read, "No."
Stacey Leasca reports that "the ice cream is packed with the same flavorful herbs, buttermilk and just the right amount of sweetness you find in the bottle."
Rachel Garrison, associate director of Hidden Valley Ranch, has a hot tip: "Top your scoops with crushed pretzels or potato chips for a perfect salty crunch."
Other new flavors coming out this spring include Sweet Maple Cornbread, Blood Orange Chocolate Chip, Carrot Cake, Strawberry Shortcake, Honey Graham Cracker and Limoncello Cake.
All the new flavors are available nationwide for $4.98 from March 20 through May 28.
We'll keep you posted.