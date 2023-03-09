 Ranch Ice Cream? Yep. | Dallas Observer
Van Leeuwen To Release Hidden Valley Ranch Ice Cream Exclusively at Walmart

March 9, 2023 12:56PM

I scream, you scream ... well, maybe not.
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream has a reputation for scandalous flavors, like Kraft Macaroni and Cheese and Grey Poupon. On Thursday, the company upped its game — and, potentially, some gag reflexes — with a new flavor, Hidden Valley Ranch Ice Cream.

The new flavor will hit the shelves at Walmart exclusively starting March 20. Food & Wine got the full scoop along with some tasting notes from a select few who got an early sample. Reactions ranged from "It's very garlic powder forward" and "It tastes like sweet ranch," to one that simply read, "No."

Stacey Leasca reports that "the ice cream is packed with the same flavorful herbs, buttermilk and just the right amount of sweetness you find in the bottle."

"It's very garlic powder forward." — a taste-tester

Rachel Garrison, associate director of Hidden Valley Ranch, has a hot tip: "Top your scoops with crushed pretzels or potato chips for a perfect salty crunch."

Other new flavors coming out this spring include Sweet Maple Cornbread, Blood Orange Chocolate Chip, Carrot Cake, Strawberry Shortcake, Honey Graham Cracker and Limoncello Cake.

All the new flavors are available nationwide for $4.98 from March 20 through May 28.

We'll keep you posted. 
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

