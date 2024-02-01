Isla & Co. To Close Dallas Location Feb. 11

The restaurant business is tough, no way around it.
Isla & Co. and its Aussie-influenced menu from executive chef Matt Foley will depart Dallas on Feb. 11. Its Dallas location in Bishop Arts, the same space that Lucia once called home, opened in October 2022.
Isla was one of our favorite brunch spots and our pick for best fish and chips of 2023. Other standout dishes included Kangaroo Tucker (kangaroo skewered over herbed tahini), spicy prawn vodka rigatoni, braised lamb ragu and charred octopus with nduja sauce and jalapeno vinaigrette.
“It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that our Dallas location at Bishop Arts will be closing its doors on Sunday, February 11. While we loved every minute of being part of this amazing Bishop Arts community and serving our beloved guests, unfortunately, we have been unable to make the economics of this location work and must make the difficult but prudent decision to close. We would like to thank our amazing staff, who have made this location everything it is and for whom this transition is particularly tough.”
The email subject was titled, “Tis better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.”
Isla & Co. currently has restaurants in New York (two locations), Atlanta and Florida.