Have Biscuits with the Boss with Jeni's New Ted Lasso Flavor

It's hard to imagine that Ted Lasso, a show about soccer, could become so popular with American audiences.
Let's take that thought a step further.
Who could've guessed that British cuisine, a form of food where unseasoned baked beans is considered a condiment for everything, would inspire a decadent ice cream flavor?
The third and final season of Apple+ TV's Ted Lasso premieres this week, and Jeni's Ice Cream has released a new flavor inspired by one of the show's key plot points.
Ted Lasso, played by the always hilarious Jason Sudeikis, warms up to his team's new owner Rebecca Welton, played brilliantly by Hannah Waddingham, using the universal language of delicious food. Every morning, Ted brings Rebecca a box of homemade tea cookies or "biscuits," as the Brits call them. Rebecca originally plots to run the team into the ground as a way to get back at her prick of an ex-husband, but the biscuits that Ted brings her every morning for their "Biscuits with the Boss" meetings are just the first of many ways Ted pulls the bricks out of her stonewalling.
Since Jeni's is mimicking a flavor of a dessert treat that requires living in a culture that comes with a daily tea time, I figured I should actually try the real thing before taste-testing the new ice cream flavor. Fortunately, I didn't have to charter a British Airways flight just to get my mouth around one of them.
Locally, Lemma's Bake Shop makes batches of Lasso's biscuits, which look just like they came from the show's prop master. The biscuits are packaged in a quaint cardboard box and even includes a note with inspirational words from Ted Lasso. I went with "Be a goldfish!" because it's a reminder I could use during my day every now and then.
These biscuits are wonderful. Granted, this is my first time eating tea cookies or biscuits that don't come with a side of bacon and eggs, but they just taste as good as you'd expect. They look like simple shortbread but they're more complex: buttery without being too rich and just sweet enough — light and delicate but dense.
Pretty much every Jeni's I called went to voicemail, and they all said they had sold out of the pint-size of the Ted Lasso flavor.
Fortunately, someone at Jeni's had the forethought to set aside some gallons so they could serve them in cones and cups with a waffle cone chip. It's actually a better way to enjoy these because eating a whole pint would throw off my Noom plan for a week and you want to enjoy this flavor in small sets.
Jeni's Ice Cream has bits of biscuits delicately mixed in each spoonful. The taste is a little richer than a traditional biscuit because it's got cream mixed in with the buttery flavor but it doesn't overpower the experience. Jeni's Ice Cream also tends to be pretty rich any time.
It's the balance of richness and sweetness that makes the whole thing work so well. The rich buttery flavor and sweet biscuits are perfectly in sync.
As one might expect, the ice cream is sold out at many locations, but you can still order from Lemmas.