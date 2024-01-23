 Keith Lee's TikTok Food Tour is Coming to Dallas | Dallas Observer
The Keith Lee TikTok Food Tour Is Coming to Dallas

The next stop for Keith Lee is Big D.
January 23, 2024
Former MMA fighter and current TikTok restaurant reviewer Keith Lee is bringing his tour to Dallas.
Former MMA fighter and current TikTok restaurant reviewer Keith Lee is bringing his tour to Dallas. Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Watch out, Dallas. Keith Lee is bringing his popular TikTok food tour to town. 

The Detroit native is a former MMA fighter turned social media foodie with more than 15 million followers on TikTok checking out his matter-of-fact restaurant reviews.

Lee and his family travel around the country assessing the food scene based on a handful of restaurants. Before visiting an area, Lee researches restaurants known for great food and customer service, with an eye toward those who could use a little extra marketing love. He also tries to find places that highlight diversity. He has visited about a dozen cities so far and in some cases has received a bit of criticism for not going to the "right" places. So, for Dallas he'll have a poll on his IG stories so locals can help him decide.

And many of y'all are already suggesting Terry Black's in the comments, which we can't agree with more, but it is based out of Austin by way of Lockhart, if that matters.

At the end of 2023, Lee ranked the eight cities he visited that year. Atlanta was at the bottom of his list (long wait times), New York City was seventh and Detroit, which he said lacked some diversity compared with other cities, was sixth.

LA was fifth because, he said, it was a challenge to find diverse spots at first, but those he did find were "delicious." Vegas was fourth, all based on great off-the-strip restaurants. Chicago was third: "Almost every time we got food, absolutely delicious," he said.

Houston was second, carried in part by a place called The Puddery, a locally owned dessert shop that on some days before he visited would get just two customers a day. Lee indulged in the from-scratch banana pudding (9.2 out of 10 stars) and an Oreo croissant waffle (9 out of 10 stars). The day after his video was posted, The Puddery had a line wrapped around the building. Good for them.

Finally, the best food city he's visited so far was New Orleans, in large part because of the hospitality. And, well, the food. Who can argue?

But, things don't always go so well. Case in point: San Francisco. He left the city early because he felt it wasn't a tourist city. "I don't believe The Bay is fit for tourists at the moment," he said. He also had to visit the emergency room after an allergic reaction — maybe that had something to do with it.

Some of Lee's visits to restaurants, which are always anonymous, end with a cash donation to the restaurant. Lee never charges fees, unlike many social-media-based food influencers.

Keep an eye out for that survey, and we'll keep an eye out for Lee at some of our favorite hidden gems.

@keith_lee125 Food Tour Improvements & Annoucement 💕 Dallas Tx we’ll see you soon 💕#foodcritic ♬ original sound - Keith Lee
Dallas' Best Cheap Eats for Every Day of the Week

Best Of Dallas

By Angie Quebedeaux
Urbano Cafe Is Closing and Dallas Is Losing a BYOB Wine Institution

Openings and Closings

By Jeff Siegel
Uchiba's Exclusive Once-a-Month Bowl of Ramen

Food & Drink News

By Aaren Prody
UT Arlington Teams Up With Lakewood Brewing To Teach the Science of Beer

Beer

By Carly May Gravley
