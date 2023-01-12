Support Us

Dessert

La Creme Adds French Flavors to the North Texas Bakery World

January 12, 2023 4:00AM

La Creme sells crowd-pleasers like pineapple cake, mango cheesecake and chocolate eclairs.
La Creme sells crowd-pleasers like pineapple cake, mango cheesecake and chocolate eclairs. Anisha Holla
If you don’t find yourself with the time (or budget) to make it to France, try Frisco. You might miss out on the fondue, the Eiffel Tower and a few other things. But since the opening of La Creme Bakery last May, the baked goods are pretty much the same.

From the outside, La Creme looks like any of the hundreds of other small shops lining the streets of suburban Dallas. It’s not hard — in fact, it's easy — to skip right past this hidden gem while on the road. But once you're inside with the scent of leavened dough, fresh chantilly cream and ground coffee beans, all that other noise fades away.
click to enlarge
Le Creme is on Coit Road in Frisco.
Anisha Holla
The sights here are no less tempting than the smells. Rows of freshly baked pastries line the shelves at the front of the bakery — from cream-filled eclairs to fruit-topped Danishes to layered coffee cakes. Modern ceiling light fixtures tint the bakery with a comforting glow, providing the perfect spot to sit down and enjoy a good pastry. On a cold winter day, you can bring your work laptop and sip on a warm chai latte ($4.25) or a Mexican hot chocolate ($4.50).

But let us not forget the real purpose of our visit here, which was to enjoy a good pastry. We started off with a pineapple cake ($3.99), with fluffy layers of chantilly cream stuffed with chunks of pineapple, all topped with a pineapple glaze.

A chocolate pecan pie ($5.99) has a more American touch, with a flaky butter crust and a chewy pecan chocolate filling in the center. Other options at La Creme include house-made tres leches cake ($6.99), mango cheesecake ($4.99) and filled eclairs ($4.99).

click to enlarge
There are single-serving and whole cakes available.
Anisha Holla

La Creme also takes larger cake orders for celebrations. Options include 6” ($20) and 8” ($35) cakes in flavors like white forest, Irish almond and butterscotch.

We suggest that you order a la carte to try a little bit of everything La Creme has to offer. There’s a lot. You can order your pastries to-go or for dine-in from 10:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. on most days. Keep in mind, if you don’t dine in, you’ll miss out on those Parisian bakery smells.

La Creme Bakery, 6549 Coit Road, No. 118, Frisco. Monday, 11:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday – Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.; Thursday – Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
