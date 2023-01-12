La Creme Adds French Flavors to the North Texas Bakery World

If you don’t find yourself with the time (or budget) to make it to France, try Frisco. You might miss out on the fondue, the Eiffel Tower and a few other things. But since the opening of La Creme Bakery last May, the baked goods are pretty much the same.
From the outside, La Creme looks like any of the hundreds of other small shops lining the streets of suburban Dallas. It’s not hard — in fact, it's easy — to skip right past this hidden gem while on the road. But once you're inside with the scent of leavened dough, fresh chantilly cream and ground coffee beans, all that other noise fades away.
But let us not forget the real purpose of our visit here, which was to enjoy a good pastry. We started off with a pineapple cake ($3.99), with fluffy layers of chantilly cream stuffed with chunks of pineapple, all topped with a pineapple glaze.
A chocolate pecan pie ($5.99) has a more American touch, with a flaky butter crust and a chewy pecan chocolate filling in the center. Other options at La Creme include house-made tres leches cake ($6.99), mango cheesecake ($4.99) and filled eclairs ($4.99).
La Creme also takes larger cake orders for celebrations. Options include 6” ($20) and 8” ($35) cakes in flavors like white forest, Irish almond and butterscotch.
We suggest that you order a la carte to try a little bit of everything La Creme has to offer. There’s a lot. You can order your pastries to-go or for dine-in from 10:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. on most days. Keep in mind, if you don’t dine in, you’ll miss out on those Parisian bakery smells.
La Creme Bakery, 6549 Coit Road, No. 118, Frisco. Monday, 11:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday – Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.; Thursday – Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.