La Pesca Seafood Market Opens in Oak Cliff

La Pesca Seafood Market, from the same group that owns Yellow Rosa, has opened in Oak Cliff at 311 W. Jefferson Blvd., where JD's BBQ and Grill used to be. This self-described "Mariscos and Micheladas" spot is bringing a Pacific Coast vibe to Oak Cliff.
La Pesca is inspired by a family-owned fish market in Tepoztlán, one of Mexico's "Pueblos Magicos," a designation given to cities that offer unique experiences to tourists. Back in Oak Cliff, La Pesca Seafood Market will channel Tepoztlán with bright splashes of color, mimicking the vibrant colors one would find roaming the streets of the historical colonial city.
The menu is influenced by Sinaloa, Michoacán and Veracruz. Inside a large mural of fishermen was done by local artist San Pascual.
Appetizers include tostadas, calamari, cheese sticks and onion rings. For entrées, there are tacos, enchiladas, aguachiles, salmon and red snapper, which is served whole and is the most expensive item at $28. They also have four baskets of fried seafood and one mixed basket. There are four soups on the menu along with a gumbo. All of this is delivered via a Bellabot, which is a robot food server — a bit of Wall-E with your tostadas.
La Pesca is only open Thursday through Sunday. They'll have mariachi bands on the weekends.
La Pesca, 311 W. Jefferson Blvd., 4:30 - 10 p.m. Thursday; 4:30 - 12 a.m. Friday; 11:30 - 12 a.m. Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.