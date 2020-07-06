First Look: La Tarte Tropézienne Is Finally Downtown

The jambon beurre sandwich from La Tarte Tropézienne: a fine lunch to have at Lake Cliff Park in North Oak Cliff

It’s nearly eight months later than planned, but La Tarte Tropézienne is fully open in downtown Dallas.

Fully open in the time of the coronavirus pandemic, that is, offering curbside takeout. But considering they were waiting on permits in mid-January for a place they had wanted to open in November, it’s nice to see a full storefront.

For the last few months, it was operating out of 3015 Trinity Groves in West Dallas.

“It’s not the ideal situation, but we did what we did to make it work,” says co-owner Rebecca Velázquez. “It’s been a struggle for sure, having to deal with a separate location. That’s been the hardest struggle, I think, having to open without a storefront and only doing pickup orders, having to discuss that with every guest.”

As of the end of June, La Tarte could take over its space adjacent to the Joule on Main Street. Today, a table sits in front of the door, alongside a short, branded partition and a tent covering the employees from summer sun.

Don't skip the savory pastries, such as this one with leeks and Parmesan.

You can order online — estimated prep time is an hour — to get the famous tarts in “baby” or regular size and more pastries and lunch items than you might expect.

At least, after all the excitement over the tart, it’s nice to see so many options in addition to that, from sandwiches to caviar.

The online ordering experience is easy (we’ve already said that about the Square platform but will say it again) with thumbnails for descriptions and photos for all.

Velázquez says the croissants are popular and well done; the hazelnut-chocolate sounds tempting ($4.25).

“Everything, except pretty much the produce, is from France, so it’s very authentic, beautiful pastries, croissants that melt in your mouth; the sandwiches are very traditional, which I love,” she says.

On the savory side, get one of the two pastries — the leek and Parmesan was the best bite of our recent lunch to go ($4.75). It’s an aesthetically pretty, buttery pastry filled with just enough leek and plenty of cheese.

Sandwiches are served on crunchy baguettes (yes, the kind that may scrape the roof of your mouth if you’re not careful). Options like a creamy truffle pâté with radish and cornichons may be on our next order ($10). The triple cream brie with strawberries, arugula, balsamic and olive oil is fine for a vegetarian option ($11).

The triple cream brie sandwich

Superior to that, though, is the jambon beurre with ham, a cheesy butter spread, horseradish, gruyere and cornichons ($10). Even if we were in a society where takeout wasn’t a requirement, this sandwich wrapped in wax paper is perfect for taking to a nearby park.

Of course, it would be almost weird to make a visit here without getting the Tropézienne tart. A three-pack of tiny ones is a good use of $6.75.

La Tarte Tropézienne also has packages, such as a picnic for two with two sandwiches, a six-pack of “baby trops” and a bottle of wine ($45). The picnic for four gets you a bottle of wine and two sandwiches plus a charcuterie board and 12 baby trops ($80).

Especially for people who live downtown (and in a future when we return to work, people who office there), this will be a perfectly fine place to get a meal to go, whether or not you have to.

La Tarte Tropézienne. 1604 Main St., Suite 110 (downtown). Open for takeout 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.