Dallas Chefs to Host End-of-Summer Bash to Advocate for Vasectomies

Farrell was raised by his mom, aunts and cousins "in a sea of estrogen," and they're the impetus for his advocacy, which has gained a new sense of urgency after Texas' anti-abortion Texas Heartbeat Act went into effect last year, followed by the reversal of Roe v. Wade this summer.
As a way to put his advocacy into action, this Monday, Aug. 29, Farrell and other Dallas chefs are hosting Dad Vibes and Vasectomies, an end-of-summer barbecue bash at Deep Ellum Art Company. While the event, and Farrell's advocacy, were initially focused on the service industry — a group that has historically struggled to obtain substantial health care coverage — he says this event is for everyone.
"The idea was to make it industry forward because most of us don't have insurance but, eff that!!" Farrell wrote in an email about the event. "The world needs change so the world is invited! We want as many people there as possible to advocate being proactive!"
S.I.R.V.E., a new nonprofit with a mission to improve the well-being of service industry professionals, will also be at the event and helped pull it together.
The party attire for Monday evening is dad-vibes, so expect some tall socks, New Balance 608s and three-button polos. Chefs cooking for the buffet-style dinner include Farrell, Alex Lines, Zuriel Barradas Picazo, Luke Rogers, Joshua Bonee and Jordan Criss. The menu will include ribs, "schmurgers," elotes, Italian hoagies and some Puerto Rican fare.
Comedian Ana Buenrostro will emcee, DJ Ruudgurl will start at 5 p.m. and the Bamboo Boat Band will go on at 8:30, followed by a Jimmy Buffett tribute band. There will also be a cornhole tournament.
Since the topic of the event is vasectomies, Dr. Andrew Sun from Urology Partners of North Texas will be there to answer questions.
Early bird tickets are $25 per person. The cornhole tournament is $15 per person. There will be cash prizes for the cornhole tournament and, more than likely, some really great food.