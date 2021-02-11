Lucia Dinners-to-Go, a New Jewelry-Themed Bar and New Brunches in Bishop Arts

- Local
After a location shuffle at the end of the year, Lucia has restarted offering takeout dinners for pickup from the old Macellaio s pot at 287 North Bishop Ave.
The dinners-to-go program offers one meal per week with optional add-ons, and the menu is posted on the website weekly by Wednesday. Diners can choose pickup times between 3 and 6 p.m. for Thursday through Saturday of the same week.
Combination Jewelry Store, Tapas Bar and Cocktail Lounge The Trove Is Open
Social media has been giving us a peek inside for a little while, but since its soft opening was Jan. 28, we can get a better look at this fascinating concept.
Part jewelry counter, part cocktail and tapas bar, The Trove, 320 W. 7th St., is from the people who gave us Ely Artisans Jewelry, also in Bishop Arts. Fine jewelry made by Mexican artists is on display and tapas plates continue the tribute to Mexican culture.
As one might expect, the cocktails are themed around jewelry, too. An old-fashioned with mole bitters is called “the welding” while the “crown jewel” is made with mezcal and served on a tray with a jeweled crown.
Check The Trove’s Facebook page or Instagram for daily hours during the soft opening.
Coco’s Fire and Ice Offers Daily Brunch in Newly Expanded Space
Over the Christmas holidays, Coco’s Fire and Ice closed for a week of renovations, expanding the dining area, kitchen and bar inside the shared marketplace space at 410 North Bishop Ave. The restaurant opens daily at 11 a.m. for brunch and stays open late for dinner Monday through Saturday.
Encina Launches Brunch
Encina recently launched its new brunch hours and menu. Highlights include a breakfast flatbread, blue corn pancakes, confit turkey hash and stuffed French toast. The cocktail menu features bloody marys, sangria, an Aperol spritz and seasonal mimosas with orange, cranberry or grapefruit.
The restaurant, 614 W Davis St., will serve brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Chimichurri Now Offering Brunch
The Argentinian bar and bistro, 324 W. 7th St., that opened in October is open for brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In addition to a selection of empanadas, the brunch menu includes an empanada Benedict, a chorizo sandwich, a Calabrian salami pizza and a house omelet filled with cherry tomatoes, wild mushrooms, bacon and cheese.
Sangria and mimosas are available by the glass, and the full drink menu will be offered during brunch hours. A specialty green bloody mary made with tomatillos sounds like a must-try.
New Doughnut at Salty Donut
If you like short and sweet for breakfast or brunch, you may want to try the Salty Donut's Chocolate Whoopie Pie, 414 W Davis St. It's a 24-hour brioche filled with Swiss buttercream filling with chocolate glaze and miniature whoopie pies on top.
And if you’re a fan of the star-shaped churro and dulce le leche doughnut, you’ll be glad to know it’s been added to the year-round menu.
