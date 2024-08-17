Chasing Our Matcha Dreams at Oak Cliff's New Matcha Bar

Chasen Matcha Bar came to Dallas with one mission: to prove to the people that matcha isn't supposed to taste like grass. So when Hola Cafe moved across the street and its old space opened up, the new go-to for matcha didn't hesitate.
Nido Oajaca.
The matcha blend source from Fukuoka, Japan, is the most important detail on the small but mighty menu.
We don't want to say all, but a good majority of cafes aren't sourcing high-quality matcha like this, and it's a huge reason why a lot of people think matcha tastes like grass. It's an epidemic, really, and Chasen came to set the record straight.
The menu starts with the house matcha made your way and houjicha, which is a roasted green tea sourced from Kyoto. Following that are all the specialty drinks: upside-down strawberry, miso caramel, taro cloud, bougie berry and Oreo cold foam.
There are two summer specials: the Mango Bango, an iced matcha with mango purée, and a foam fizzy, Chasen's spin on an Italian cream soda. They're both available until sold out and will likely be swapped out soon for fall-inspired drinks, so stop in soon to try them.
We also tried the taro cloud, upside-down strawberry and a matcha cookie.
All three were proof that you don't need a huge menu to have something special. It's difficult to be simple, and when you nail it, you nail it.
Chasen Matcha Bar, 416 N. Tyler St. Saturday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.