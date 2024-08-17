 Meet Dallas' Weekend-Only Matcha Bar | Dallas Observer
Chasing Our Matcha Dreams at Oak Cliff's New Matcha Bar

This weekend-only matcha bar is importing matcha from Fukuoka, Japan.
August 17, 2024
Pale matcha? Not at Chasen.
Pale matcha? Not at Chasen. Aaren Prody

Chasen Matcha Bar came to Dallas with one mission: to prove to the people that matcha isn't supposed to taste like grass. So when Hola Cafe moved across the street and its old space opened up, the new go-to for matcha didn't hesitate.
click to enlarge
The new matcha is grab-n-go style but there are a few spots to sit and people-watch.
Aaren Prody
Chasen (like chah-sen) is a small cafe with an obvious focus on matcha drinks. The shop also carries a handful of baked goods from a local baker, Nido Oajaca.

The matcha blend source from Fukuoka, Japan, is the most important detail on the small but mighty menu.

We don't want to say all, but a good majority of cafes aren't sourcing high-quality matcha like this, and it's a huge reason why a lot of people think matcha tastes like grass. It's an epidemic, really, and Chasen came to set the record straight.
click to enlarge
The taro cloud (right) had us on cloud nine.
Aaren Prody
Even if this detail wasn't listed on the menu, you can tell they use good matcha by how bright the green in the drink is. Tell all your friends. This is the way. No more pale matcha lattes.

The menu starts with the house matcha made your way and houjicha, which is a roasted green tea sourced from Kyoto. Following that are all the specialty drinks: upside-down strawberry, miso caramel, taro cloud, bougie berry and Oreo cold foam.

There are two summer specials: the Mango Bango, an iced matcha with mango purée, and a foam fizzy, Chasen's spin on an Italian cream soda. They're both available until sold out and will likely be swapped out soon for fall-inspired drinks, so stop in soon to try them.

We also tried the taro cloud, upside-down strawberry and a matcha cookie.
click to enlarge
Chasen is one of the few places in Dallas that carries pastries from Fort Worth-based Nido Oajaca.
Aaren Prody
The taro cloud is made with the house matcha, taro cold foam and taro dust, and the strawberry number is made with strawberry compote, cold foam and freeze-dried strawberries.

All three were proof that you don't need a huge menu to have something special. It's difficult to be simple, and when you nail it, you nail it.

Chasen Matcha Bar, 416 N. Tyler St. Saturday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Aaren Prody is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, whose culinary endeavors are inspired by her travels around the world and fueled by a seriously good cup of joe. Her repertoire also extends to her camera and niche selection of Spotify playlists.
Contact: Aaren Prody
