Hola Café Is Bigger and Better at its New Oak Cliff Space

Hola Café recently uprooted its pilot location in Oak Cliff and moved across the street to a bigger space. We'll take any excuse to stop by for one of their coffees.
Inside the new spot, there's more wiggle room, with proper seating and a conversation space with couches. The vibes and menu are the same, but now it's much more inviting to stop in and stick around for a while.
The café has coffee and not-coffee options that can be altered with a selection of syrups and nondairy milks. Its specialty drinks are unique with their dulce latte, horchata latte and Mexican mocha. For bites, avocado toast, bagels with cream cheese and assorted and seasonal pastries are available.
menu: organic sourdough English muffin with butter and jam or ham and cheese, PBJ on sourdough toast and almond butter banana toast with honey.
The co-owner of Hola Café, Jeniffer Avila, grew up harvesting coffee beans with her grandmother in Honduras, so a bad coffee here is next to impossible. We went with an oat milk cappuccino, but there is always something fun on a seasonal rotation in addition to the classics. For spring, there's a tiramisu latte and a tiramisu matcha. The neighborhood is drooling.
They take a slice of freshly baked bread, which is slightly sweet, and top it with avocado (not the fake spread nonsense) and red chili flakes. It's simple, but so fresh and tastes homemade.
When we ordered the toast, we couldn't help but take a peek inside the pastry case. We're always a sucker for some sweets, so we grabbed one of the glazed doughnuts. They come from a local bakery that was "about 5 minutes up the road near the Home Depot," Avila says.
Ambiguity like that means one thing: These doughnuts were going to be heavenly.
Go for the coffee. Go for the doughnuts. Go for the doughnuts and coffee. Even if you're not from the neighborhood, the friendly "hola!" you receive when you walk in makes you feel right at home. And now there's lots more space to stay a while.
Hola Café, 413 N. Tyler St., Monday – Friday, 6:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Hola Café, 1845 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.