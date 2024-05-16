 New Hola Café Location in Oak Cliff Space Is Bigger, Better | Dallas Observer
Hola Café Is Bigger and Better at its New Oak Cliff Space

The café's new location makes room for more coffee, pastries and conversation.
May 16, 2024
Avocado toast with real avocados for less than $10 that doesn't disappoint? Thank you, Hola Café. Aaren Prody
Hola Café recently uprooted its pilot location in Oak Cliff and moved across the street to a bigger space. We'll take any excuse to stop by for one of their coffees.

Inside the new spot, there's more wiggle room, with proper seating and a conversation space with couches. The vibes and menu are the same, but now it's much more inviting to stop in and stick around for a while.

The café has coffee and not-coffee options that can be altered with a selection of syrups and nondairy milks. Its specialty drinks are unique with their dulce latte, horchata latte and Mexican mocha. For bites, avocado toast, bagels with cream cheese and assorted and seasonal pastries are available.
click to enlarge Sitting area with couches in Hola Cafe in Dallas.
Hola Café's new Oak Cliff location leaves more room to hang.
Aaren Prody
With the opening of its new location, the café also announced a handful of new food items to the menu: organic sourdough English muffin with butter and jam or ham and cheese, PBJ on sourdough toast and almond butter banana toast with honey.

The co-owner of Hola Café, Jeniffer Avila, grew up harvesting coffee beans with her grandmother in Honduras, so a bad coffee here is next to impossible. We went with an oat milk cappuccino, but there is always something fun on a seasonal rotation in addition to the classics. For spring, there's a tiramisu latte and a tiramisu matcha. The neighborhood is drooling.
click to enlarge Doughnut on a plate at Hola Café
Doughnuts are bigger, less greasy, less sweet and heavenly.
Aaren Prody
We'll be honest, most of the time when you order avocado toast, it's nothing short of a disappointment, but here the kitchen is whipping up something worth coming back for, and it's less than $10.

They take a slice of freshly baked bread, which is slightly sweet, and top it with avocado (not the fake spread nonsense) and red chili flakes. It's simple, but so fresh and tastes homemade.

When we ordered the toast, we couldn't help but take a peek inside the pastry case. We're always a sucker for some sweets, so we grabbed one of the glazed doughnuts. They come from a local bakery that was "about 5 minutes up the road near the Home Depot," Avila says.

Ambiguity like that means one thing: These doughnuts were going to be heavenly.
click to enlarge Coffee at Hola Café
Hola Café's co-owner Jeniffer Avila grew up harvesting coffee beans, so expect a good cup of joe.
Aaren Prody
The couple who owns the bakery makes these a little different (better) than the typical offering. These are bigger, less greasy and a lot less sweet. They're brought over daily, so the doughnuts and other pastries are always fresh and pillowy.

Go for the coffee. Go for the doughnuts. Go for the doughnuts and coffee. Even if you're not from the neighborhood, the friendly "hola!" you receive when you walk in makes you feel right at home. And now there's lots more space to stay a while.

Hola Café, 413 N. Tyler St., Monday – Friday, 6:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Hola Café, 1845 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
