Micah Parsons to Work Shift at Hat Creek Burger Co. in Coppell for Charity

May 2, 2023 1:00PM

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons will work a shift at the Coppell Hat Creek Burger Company restaurant Wednesday afternoon as part of a charity drive to support foster families.
We recently wrote about Hat Creek Burger Company, the small chain that is becoming a fixture around Dallas. The fast-casual burger spot started as a humble food trailer behind a bar in Austin and now has more than two dozen locations in all, including 12 around Dallas.

It's a family-friendly place with a large playground outside, and they serve booze so there's something fun for parents too. Go for the Southwest Burger: two patties with melted pepper Jack, grilled onions and jalapeños with a squeeze of Yellowbird serrano sauce on top.
click to enlarge
Micah Parsons will help kick off a fundraiser at Hat Creek this Wednesday.
Nick Reynolds
If you're feeling generous, get the Giveback Burger. One dollar from each one sold goes to Foster Village, an Austin-based nonprofit that offers financial support to foster families.

To help kick off the fundraiser, Dallas Cowboys' All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons will be working a shift from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, at the Coppell location (150 W. South Highway 121). Parsons will split time between the grill and the cash register.

"I wouldn’t be where I am today without the love and support of my family, so I’m proud to join Hat Creek in helping support children in foster care across Texas,” Parsons said. “It’s important for these children to have that base, so whether you’re a Cowboys fan or not, come try a Giveback Burger and help us help these kids.”

After Parson's shift is over, customers can still help through June 26 by purchasing the Giveback Burger. It's got two patties, melted pepper Jack, three slices of bacon, avocado, crispy pickles and honey mustard on a warm and salty pretzel bun. 
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

