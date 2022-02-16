Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Micah Parsons Spent the Super Bowl Pushing Pizza Hut's New Spicy Pie; We Try It

February 16, 2022 4:00AM

After Micah Parsons appearance on The Ticket, we were inspired to give it a try.
After Micah Parsons appearance on The Ticket, we were inspired to give it a try. Chance Townsend
Valentine's Day doesn't always involve roses, chocolates and loved ones. Some years, a Spicy Lover's Pizza has to make do.

Before the Super Bowl, Dallas Cowboys linebacker and recently anointed NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons appeared on KTCK The Ticket's Hang Zone. He was there as part of his side hustle with Pizza Hut, challenging the radio hosts to eat the Spicy Lover's Pizza. Parsons was quite impressed with host Jake Kemp for being able to handle the heat.

At first we're weren't sure if Kemp ate those slices, which he doused in loads of hot sauce, as a show of admiration for Parsons or because the pizza was that good. We now know it was clearly the former.
Either way, Parsons was more than likable in this bit and his shiny red Pizza Hut jacket makes us all want one. And as Pizza Hut says, “Life’s too short to live blandly. Anything worth doing is worth doing all in —  including flavor.” Given that, we needed to try this new spicy pizza.

This Spicy Lover’s Pizza is available for a limited time and comes in three styles: Spicy Double Pepperoni, Spicy Hawaiian Chicken and Spicy Veggie. The Double Pepperoni has some pineapples for added sweetness (yes, pineapple does belong on pizza). All three varieties come with Pizza Hut’s new Spicy Marinara, sliced red chilis (jalapeños), and Fiery Flakes Seasoning; the Spicy Double Pepperoni has both classic and Crispy Cupped Pepperoni.

At $13.99 for one large pizza, the price point is pretty average. With delivery fees, taxes and the tip it came out to around $26, which is actually kind of steep for one mildly spicy pizza. Presentation-wise, the pizza isn’t going to win any awards, but the pop of colors from the chili peppers does make the appearance interesting if nothing else.

While the sauce has some mild heat to it, even with the addition of the seasoning, the heat never gets past the jalapeños. Overall, the Spicy Lover’s Pizza was fun and tasty (if you like Pizza Hut), but maybe no hotter than a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos or Takis.

If Micah Parsons is reading this, I ate the full eight slices in one sitting.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Chance Townsend is the Dallas Observer's food intern for spring 2022. He's a grad student at UNT, and his favorite time of the day is unlimited mimosa brunch. If he's not writing about food then he's probably in the kitchen cooking it.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation