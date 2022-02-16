Micah Parsons Spent the Super Bowl Pushing Pizza Hut's New Spicy Pie; We Try It

The Hang Zone was excited to talk to Cowboys All-Pro linebacker, Micah Parsons, today which quickly turned into @MicahhParsons11's amazement at @NotJackKemp's 🍕eating ability. Did they just become best friends?

Listen to the full interaction here: https://t.co/2jvasxtP4u pic.twitter.com/Ggl9L1LguE — 96.7 The Ticket (@dfwticket) February 10, 2022

Valentine's Day doesn't always involve roses, chocolates and loved ones. Some years, a Spicy Lover's Pizza has to make do.Before the Super Bowl, Dallas Cowboys linebacker and recently anointed NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons appeared on KTCK The Ticket's Hang Zone. He was there as part of his side hustle with Pizza Hut, challenging the radio hosts to eat the Spicy Lover's Pizza. Parsons was quite impressed with host Jake Kemp for being able to handle the heat.At first we're weren't sure if Kemp ate those slices, which he doused in loads of hot sauce, as a show of admiration for Parsons or because the pizza was that good. We now know it was clearly the former.Either way, Parsons was more than likable in this bit and his shiny red Pizza Hut jacket makes us all want one. And as Pizza Hut says, “Life’s too short to live blandly. Anything worth doing is worth doing all in — including flavor.” Given that, we needed to try this new spicy pizza.This Spicy Lover’s Pizza is available for a limited time and comes in three styles: Spicy Double Pepperoni, Spicy Hawaiian Chicken and Spicy Veggie. The Double Pepperoni has some pineapples for added sweetness (yes, pineapple does belong on pizza). All three varieties come with Pizza Hut’s new Spicy Marinara, sliced red chilis (jalapeños), and Fiery Flakes Seasoning; the Spicy Double Pepperoni has both classic and Crispy Cupped Pepperoni.At $13.99 for one large pizza, the price point is pretty average. With delivery fees, taxes and the tip it came out to around $26, which is actually kind of steep for one mildly spicy pizza. Presentation-wise, the pizza isn’t going to win any awards, but the pop of colors from the chili peppers does make the appearance interesting if nothing else.While the sauce has some mild heat to it, even with the addition of the seasoning, the heat never gets past the jalapeños. Overall, the Spicy Lover’s Pizza was fun and tasty (if you like Pizza Hut), but maybe no hotter than a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos or Takis.If Micah Parsons is reading this, I ate the full eight slices in one sitting.