Loro Expanding to Addison Next Year

November 15, 2021 4:00AM

Imagine something similar but in Addison.
Loro, which opened their first local spot this summer in Old East Dallas, has plans to open a second restaurant in North Texas late next year in Addison on Montfort Drive.

Loro is a culinary mash-up created by James Beard Award-winning chef Tyson Cole of Uchi and pitmaster Aaron Franklin of Franklin Barbecue in Austin. The menu is a combination of Southeast Asian and Japanese flavors with Central-Texas style smoked meat. Standout dishes include an aromatic curried brisket rice and a smoked prime bavette served with a shishito salsa verde.

The new spot, like its predecessors, it will “feature a variety of dishes created by Cole, Franklin and Vice President of Culinary Jack Yoss that balance Southeast Asian flavors with the rich texture of traditional Texas BBQ,” according to a press release.

This 5,200-square-foot restaurant will have an expansive tree-covered deck with distinct minimalist designs. This is the fourth location for the brand; there’s one each in Austin and Houston and now two in Dallas County, meaning we’re winning.
Honestly, that bun doesn't stand a chance.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
We’re smitten with their new spot in East Dallas. For one, they have a happy hour brisket-jam-topped burger that is loner food; eat it alone so you don’t have to worry about giving attention to anything else. And we also opined about their Master Class on Blending Asian Cuisine and Barbecue.

The new Loro will be at 14999 Montfort Drive and is scheduled to open next fall.
