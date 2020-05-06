15 Options for Mother's Day To Go

While some restaurants are opening dining rooms for limited tables for families to get a Mother’s Day brunch, lunch or dinner, there are plenty of ways to stay home and safe, if that’s what you prefer.

There are tons of restaurants offering kits to go. Here are 14 options for grabbing all you need to celebrate at home.

Al Biernat’s 4217 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn). 214-209-2201.

5251 Spring Valley Road (Far North Dallas). 972-239-3400.



Order from Al Biernat’s special Mother’s Day menu. It, of course, includes Al’s salad, as well as prime rib, grilled salmon and herb-roasted chicken. There are sides, kids options and dessert (we’d have our eye on the coconut pie). Place an order by 4 p.m. Friday. Orders will be available for pickup (at a scheduled time) between 12:40 and 7 p.m. Sunday.

EXPAND Coconut pie at Al Biernat's courtesy Al Biernat's

Asian Mint Multiple locations.



Asian Mint has a Mother’s Day kit with edamame, Asian noodle salad, shrimp and chicken basil with jasmine rice, chocolate flourless cake and a ginger-pineapple mimosa kit. There’s a pre-order requirement of 48 hours and is available now through Sunday. Cost is $75, and it feeds four people. Order online.

Empire Baking Company 5450 West Lovers Lane (North Dallas)



Get a lovely brunch in a bag from Empire this weekend. For $55, you get a ham-and-egg quiche, green salad, mini cinnamon rolls, a carrot-pecan loaf and a baguette with strawberry butter. Orders must be made by Thursday by calling 214-350-0007.

This kit's for the whole family. courtesy Greenville Avenue Pizza Company

Greenville Avenue Pizza Company 1923 Greenville Ave. (Lowest Greenville). 214-826-5404.

1145 Peavy Road (East Dallas). 214-324-2726.



GAPCo is in on the Mother’s Day kits for carb lovers who want to do some making of their own. The kit includes dough, sauce, cheese and two toppings of your choice. You’ll also get five garlic knots, as well as a book that Molly Mandell, owner Sammy’s wife, wrote about navigating at-home learning. Available Sunday for takeout and curbside pickup.

Hijas de Julia



This new concept by chef Diana Zamora is launching with a Mother’s Day menu. The menu includes buttermilk biscuits, sweet cream scones along with options of lemon curd, mango or strawberry jam and chamomile-honey butter. Get a quiche, empanadas, sauces and plenty of sweets. Email for more; orders must be made by 9 a.m. Saturday. Curbside pickup will be available between 9 a.m. and noon Sunday at Meddlesome Moth, 1621 Oak Lawn Ave., in the Design District.

Homewood 4002 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn)



Homewood has a special menu for pre-order. Cost is $65 per person and includes a salad, salmon or ham spread, sides and a dessert. They request the orders be for two to eight people, and they must be made by end of day Thursday. Call 214-434-1244 or email the restaurant.

EXPAND The options at Il Bracco, with optional pastas to add, sound good enough for us this Sunday. courtesy Il Bracco

Il Bracco 8416 Preston Center Plaza (University Park). 214-361-0100.



Il Bracco has a Mother’s Day package with a full menu including a roasted whole chicken. Add its spicy gemelli pasta, mimosa kit or a Nickel & Nickel Chardonnay to complete the day. Order by Friday by emailing the restaurant. Curbside pickup or delivery available.

MoMo Italian Kitchen 8989 Forest Lane, Suite 130. 972-234-6800.



Get a family-style Italian meal for curbside pickup from MoMo. Get your options of salads, mains, sides and desserts here. Items are picked up cold and include reheating instructions. Place an order by calling by Friday. Pickup is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

One 90 Smoked Meats 10240 Northwest Highway (Lake Highlands). 214-346-3287.



The spread at One 90 includes meats, sides, desserts and flowers. Dessert comes from Lake Highlands’ Haute Sweets Patisserie with a four-inch chocolate cake. Each package feeds four to six people; $140. Orders must be placed by Thursday. Curbside pickup will be Sunday.

Primo’s MX Kitchen and Lounge, Nosh Bistro, Scout, Overeasy



These four restaurants each have the same to-go meal kit for Mother’s Day, with cinnamon rolls, a frittata, scones and a bottle of La Marca Prosecco. Upgrade to a bloody mary kit for an additional $28. Orders may be placed all weekend and picked up or delivered starting at noon Saturday. Order by phone or on the restaurant’s website.

Primo’s: 3309 McKinney Ave. (Uptown). 214-935-5111.

Nosh Bistro: 8611 Hillcrest Road (North Dallas). 469-730-2400.

Scout and Overeasy in the Statler: 1914 Commerce St. (downtown). 469-320-8998.

EXPAND Red Stix has specials just for this weekend. courtesy Red Stix

Red Stix 6501 Hillcrest Ave. (University Park). 972-913-4883.



Chef Uno Immanivong of Red Stix has put together a Mother’s Day rosé all-day package. Some of the highlights here include four crispy pork belly steamed buns, smoked salmon, duck fat-fried rice and mango sticky rice. (Side note: We tried this mango sticky rice last week, and the slight smoke and complementing bit of salt is something we’re still craving.) Package includes two bottles of rosé and roses. Place the order, then pick up (to be scheduled) between noon and 3 p.m. Sunday. Cost is $129.95 and it feeds four to six people.

Sushi Marquee 3625 The Star Blvd., Frisco. 972-833-1608.



If you want sushi, this Frisco spot has you covered with a couple of options. Get a sushi roll special ($100, four to six people), a teriyaki platter ($90, four people) or the family bento box ($100, feeds 4 people).

Tacodeli 1878 Sylvan Ave. (West Dallas) and 8031 Walnut Hill Lane (Northeast Dallas).



Tacodeli is doing fundido family packs, which are $40 and feed four people. Get one pound of fundido taco filling of chicken, sirloin or shrimp, black beans, rice, 10 tortillas, tortilla chips and your choice of salsa. Ordering online is easy here.

TJ’s Seafood Market 6025 Royal Lane, Suite 110. 214-691-2369.



TJ’s has a brunch-at-home package with a casserole, cocktail shrimp, cinnamon rolls, salad and breakfast potatoes. Feed four to six people with $110 and add a mimosa package for $25. This is only available at the Preston/Royal location. Order by Friday.

Trinity Groves 3011 Gulden Lane (West Dallas)



Restaurants at this West Dallas development are joining forces to create packages to go. In these kits are croissants, salads, quiches, biscuits and more. The breakfast-in-bed box is $35 and the family supper box is $45; each serves three to four people. Order online or call 214-744-0100. Pre-orders are encouraged.