Dallas Restaurants Reopening for In-House Dining as of May 1

As of Friday, restaurants in Texas can reopen for in-house dining at 25% capacity — if they want.
Restaurateurs have words on that: whether or not it’s the right thing, how to do it if they think it is and how they plan to continue if they think it’s not. Here, we lay out who plans to open. If you're looking to keep things curbside, there's a list of those sticking to takeout, too.
As a reminder, if you go out — to dine or pick up — wear a mask and practice social distancing, as suggested by the CDC and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
III Forks
17776 Dallas Parkway (North Dallas)
Bellagreen
Locations in Northeast Dallas and Plano
Cantina Laredo
Locations in Dallas, Addison and Frisco
Chelsea Corner
4830 McKinney Ave. (Knox-Henderson)
CRU Food & Wine Bar
Locations in Uptown, Plano and Allen
El Fenix
Multiple locations
Fireside Pies
Locations in Knox-Henderson, North Dallas and Lake Highlands
Flying Fish
Locations in West Dallas, North Dallas and Plano
Flying Saucer Draught Emporium
Locations in Far North Dallas, Garland and Coppell
Fuzzy's Taco Shop
Multiple locations
Jalisco Norte
3858 Oak Lawn Ave., Suite 470 (Uptown)
Lockhart Smokehouse
400 W. Davis St. (Bishop Arts District) and 1026 E. 15th St., Plano
Lochland’s Food and Spirits
8518 Plano Road (Lake Highlands)
Lucky's Cafe
3531 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn)
Meddlesome Moth
1621 Oak Lawn Ave. (Design District)
Meso Maya
11909 Preston Road, Suite 1426 (North Dallas) and 4123 Abrams Road (East Dallas)
Miriam Cocina Latina
2015 Woodall Rodgers Freeway (Klyde Warren)
Nosh Bistro
8611 Hillcrest Road (North Dallas)
Original ChopShop
Locations in Hillside, North Dallas, Plano, Allen and Las Colinas
Peak Restaurant & Bar
3401 W. Airport Freeway, Suite 110, Irving
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
Locations in Uptown, Frisco and Grapevine
Primo’s MX Kitchen and Lounge
3309 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)
Rodeo Goat
Locations in the Design District, Rockwall, Cypress Waters and Plano
The Rustic
3656 Howell St. (Uptown)
Snuffer’s Restaurant & Bar
Locations on Lower Greenville and in Rockwall and Richardson
The Statler: Scout, Overeasy
1914 Commerce St. (downtown)
Taqueria La Ventana
Locations in Oak Lawn, Dallas Farmers Market and Addison
Trinity Groves
3011 Gulden Lane (West Dallas)
Amberjax Fish Market Grille
AvoEatery
Beto & Son
Cake Bar
The Hall Bar & Grill
Kate Weiser Chocolate
Saint Rocco’s New York
Sum Dang Good Chinese
UP Inspired Kitchen
5285 Dallas Parkway, Suite 400, Frisco
Village Burger Bar
3699 McKinney Ave., Suite C-325 (Uptown)
