Dallas Restaurants Reopening for In-House Dining as of May 1

As of Friday, restaurants in Texas can reopen for in-house dining at 25% capacity — if they want.

Restaurateurs have words on that: whether or not it’s the right thing, how to do it if they think it is and how they plan to continue if they think it’s not. Here, we lay out who plans to open. If you're looking to keep things curbside, there's a list of those sticking to takeout, too.

As a reminder, if you go out — to dine or pick up — wear a mask and practice social distancing, as suggested by the CDC and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

III Forks

17776 Dallas Parkway (North Dallas)

Bellagreen

Locations in Northeast Dallas and Plano

Cantina Laredo

Locations in Dallas, Addison and Frisco

Chelsea Corner

4830 McKinney Ave. (Knox-Henderson)

CRU Food & Wine Bar

Locations in Uptown, Plano and Allen

El Fenix

Multiple locations

Fireside Pies

Locations in Knox-Henderson, North Dallas and Lake Highlands

Flying Fish

Locations in West Dallas, North Dallas and Plano

Flying Saucer Draught Emporium

Locations in Far North Dallas, Garland and Coppell

Fuzzy's Taco Shop

Multiple locations

Jalisco Norte

3858 Oak Lawn Ave., Suite 470 (Uptown)

Lockhart Smokehouse

400 W. Davis St. (Bishop Arts District) and 1026 E. 15th St., Plano

Lochland’s Food and Spirits

8518 Plano Road (Lake Highlands)

Lucky's Cafe

3531 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn)

Meddlesome Moth

1621 Oak Lawn Ave. (Design District)

Meso Maya

11909 Preston Road, Suite 1426 (North Dallas) and 4123 Abrams Road (East Dallas)

Miriam Cocina Latina

2015 Woodall Rodgers Freeway (Klyde Warren)

Nosh Bistro

8611 Hillcrest Road (North Dallas)

Original ChopShop

Locations in Hillside, North Dallas, Plano, Allen and Las Colinas

Peak Restaurant & Bar

3401 W. Airport Freeway, Suite 110, Irving

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Locations in Uptown, Frisco and Grapevine

Primo’s MX Kitchen and Lounge

3309 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)

Rodeo Goat

Locations in the Design District, Rockwall, Cypress Waters and Plano

The Rustic

3656 Howell St. (Uptown)

Snuffer’s Restaurant & Bar

Locations on Lower Greenville and in Rockwall and Richardson

The Statler: Scout, Overeasy

1914 Commerce St. (downtown)

Taqueria La Ventana

Locations in Oak Lawn, Dallas Farmers Market and Addison

Trinity Groves

3011 Gulden Lane (West Dallas)

Amberjax Fish Market Grille

AvoEatery

Beto & Son

Cake Bar

The Hall Bar & Grill

Kate Weiser Chocolate

Saint Rocco’s New York

Sum Dang Good Chinese

UP Inspired Kitchen

5285 Dallas Parkway, Suite 400, Frisco

Village Burger Bar

3699 McKinney Ave., Suite C-325 (Uptown)