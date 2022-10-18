Exhausted by the Pandemic, Nurses Now Face a Worsening Problem of Workplace Violence

Late one Saturday in the fall of 2020, an elderly man hospitalized with COVID-19 asked nurse Michael Bulger for a shave. He was too weak to do it himself, and the few days’ worth of stubble had grown itchy beneath his oxygen mask.



With more and more new patients who’d contracted the coronavirus, Bulger’s floor at the Plano hospital where he works had filled to capacity. Still, he told the man he’d try to shave him but couldn’t make any promises. “Well, I’m going to meet my maker tomorrow morning,” the man said. “I want to look good when I get there.”



So, Bulger got a razor and gave his patient the best barber shop-style shave he could around his layers of personal protective gear. By dawn, the man’s blood oxygen level had plummeted to around 70%, but he pulled his oxygen mask off. He didn’t want it anymore. He only wanted Bulger to stay by his side until the end. An hour and a half later, he died. “After a while, it became kind of a daily thing,” Bulger said. “You come in and wonder which ones aren’t going to be there when you leave tomorrow morning.”



He estimates he’s performed CPR more times in the past two years than he had during his previous 11 years as a registered nurse. Throughout a typical five-night span, he would perform CPR at least six times and could almost guarantee that by that point the patient would not revive. It’s a physically and emotionally taxing process, using his whole body to pump someone’s heart for them, often punctuated by the sound of ribs cracking beneath the force of chest compressions.



He was working from 60 to 75 hours per week. The hospital offered a $40 per hour bonus on top of overtime pay to incentivize nurses to pick up extra shifts amid the ceaseless tide of patients flowing through the doors. Many of Bulger’s fellow nurses declined because they had “nothing left,” he said. Memories like this are not distant for nurses like Bulger. President Joe Biden may have declared the pandemic over, but Texas is still seeing upward of 1,075 new confirmed cases a day, with a daily average hospitalization rate of 283 patients for Dallas County as of Oct. 2.

click to enlarge Michael Bulger says nurses became overloaded during the coronavirus pandemic. Mike Brooks

**

click to enlarge Sandra Risoldi founded Nurses Against Violence Unite. Courtesy of Sandra Risoldi

**

**