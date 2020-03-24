It’s Lockdown Time: Here’s How to Get Meals from Dallas Restaurants

We woke up Tuesday knowing we're really supposed to stay put to finally flatten the curve of the spread of COVID-19.
While we do that, it's important to stay healthy, hydrated and happy — things you can accomplish by getting exercise and enjoying a good meal. Plus, when you get food to go (it's still legal for delivery, takeout or drive-thru) you're supporting businesses that are now struggling every day to make sure they're still around when we come out of this.
This list will be updated as necessary.
20 Feet Seafood
1160 Peavy Road (East Dallas)
Temporarily closed.
Adair's Saloon
2624 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum)
214-939-9900
Takeout.
Al Biernat's
4217 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn)
214-209-2201
Curbside and free delivery within a 3-mile radius.
Ai Sushi Saki Grill
4123 Cedar Springs Road (Oak Lawn)
214-468-4587
Takeout.
AllGood Cafe
2934 Main St. (Deep Ellum)
Temporarily closed.
Amico's Exotic Pizza
4032 Cedar Springs Road (Oak Lawn)
214-520-1331
Takeout and delivery.
Angry Dog
2726 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum)
214-741-4406
Takeout and curbside.
Armoury D.E.
972-803-5151
Takeout available.
Back Country BBQ
2714 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)
927-803-5151
Drive-thru, curbside and delivery.
Bendt Distilling Company
225 S Charles St., Lewisville
Temporarily closed.
Big Al's Smokehouse BBQ
3317 Inwood Road, Suite 100
Curbside. Delivery: Chownow.
Biscuit Bar
Multiple locations.
Takeout available.
Bistro B
9780 Walnut St., Suite 340 (Northeast Dallas)
214-575-9885
Takeout. Delivery: DoorDash, Grubhub and Caviar.
Bobaddiction
3014 Main St. (Deep Ellum)
512-763-2622
Pickup. Delivery: several apps.
BrainDead Brewing
2625 Main St. (Deep Ellum)
214-749-0600
Takeout.
Brick and Bones
2713 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)
Takeout. Delivery: Favor.
Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Brickhouse Burgers and Shakes
9090 Skillman St., Suite 174a (Northeast Dallas)
Curbside. Delivery: Grubhub, Uber Eats.
Bucky Moonshine's
2912 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)
214-748-6901
Curbside.
Buda Juice
Multiple locations
Curbside.
Cafe Brazil
Multiple locations
Curbside; 20% off orders of $40 or more.
Campisi's
Multiple locations
Contactless delivery.
Campuzano
2618 Oak Lawn Ave., Suite 4020 (Oak Lawn)
Closed.
Cane Rosso
Multiple locations
Takeout.
CBD Provisions
1530 Main St. (downtown)
Temporarily closed.
Cedar and Vine
9661 Audelia Road, Suite 105 (Northeast Dallas)
Curbside. Delivery: Uber Eats.
Cold Beer Company
3600 Main St. (Deep Ellum)
214-370-9301
Takeout.
Commons Club
1415 Turtle Creek Blvd. (Design District)
Temporarily closed.
Cowboy Chicken
Multiple locations
Takeout. Free delivery for orders more than $15.
Crickles and Co.
4000 Cedar Springs Road, Suite E (Oak Lawn)
214-306-9568
Takeout.
CrushCraft
2800 Routh St., Suite 150 (Uptown)
972-677-7038
Curbside. Delivery: DoorDash
Dante's Pizza
12101 Greenville Ave. (Northeast Dallas)
469-206-6473
Curbside.
Delucca Gaucho Pizza
1628 Oak Lawn Ave., Suite 100 (Design District)
214-774-9903
Takeout.
Desperados
4818 Greenville Ave. (Upper Greenville)
214-363-1850
Curbside.
Doc B's Restaurant and Bar
2021 McKinney Ave. Suite 190 (Uptown)
469-998-2330
Delivery.
Dream Cafe
Multiple locations.
Curbside. Delivery: Uber Eats.
Easy Slider
2701 Main St. (Deep Ellum)
Temporarily closed.
El Bolero
1201 Oak Lawn Ave., Suite 160 (Design District)
214-741-1986
Takeout; 20% off during March; delivery available through multiple apps, where you can get free queso blanco with orders of at least $30.
El Charrito's Taqueria
9790 Walnut St., Suite 2322 (Northeast Dallas)
214-777-2930
Takeout. Delivery: Uber Eats and Grubhub.
El Fenix
Multiple locations.
Delivery through Favor, Uber Eats, Grubhub or DoorDash.
Ellen's
1790 N. Record St. (West End)
Takeout and delivery.
Eno's Pizza Tavern
407 N. Bishop Ave. (Bishop Arts District)
214-943-9200
Takeout and delivery.
Family Thais Asian Bistro
208 N Market St., Suite 150 (West End)
972-773-9950
Takeout. Delivery: Chowhound.
Fearing's
2121 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)
Temporarily closed.
Fish City Grill
Multiple locations.
Curbside. Delivery: DoorDash, Uber Eats.
Flaming Cheese Saganaki
9025 Forest Lane, Suite 101 (Northeast Dallas)
214-647-1620
Takeout. Delivery: Uber Eats.
The Free Man
2630 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum)
214-377-9893
Takeout. Delivery: Uber Eats, DoorDash and Favor.
Garden Cafe
5310 Junius St. (Junius Heights)
Temporarily closed.
Gemma
2323 N. Henderson Ave., Suite 109 (Knox-Henderson)
Temporarily closed.
Gloria's Latin Cuisine
Multiple locations
Takeout. Delivery: Uber Eats.
Golden Crown Barbeque
9780 Walnut St. (Northeast Dallas)
972-889-8988
Takeout.
Goodfriend Beer Garden and Burger House
1154 Peavy Road (East Dallas)
214-324-3335
Takeout.
Gourmet China Restaurant
9025 Forest Lane (Northeast Dallas)
972-699-0603
Takeout and delivery.
Greek Cafe and Bakery
214-943-1887
334 W. Davis St. (Bishop Arts District)
Delivery: Grubhub.
Greenville Avenue Pizza Company
1923 Greenville Ave. (Lowest Greenville)
Takeout and delivery.
Grimaldi's Pizzeria
Multiple locations.
Curbside.
Grub Burger Bar
4925 Greenville Ave., Suite 150 (Upper Greenville)
Curbside. Delivery: DoorDash.
Havana Cafe
1152 N. Buckner Blvd. (White Rock)
469-601-4599
Free delivery with a $25 purchase within a 7-mile radius.
Hen House Louisiana Fried Chicken
8692 Skillman St. (Northeast Dallas)
469-930-8099
Takeout.
Hide
2816 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)
214-396-8050
Pickup. Delivery: Caviar.
Hikibi Sushi
2651 Commerce St., Suite 120 (Deep Ellum)
Takeout; 20% off.
Homewood
4002 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn)
214-434-1244
Four-course, family-style meals for $40/head, carry out.
Humble: Simply Good Pies
9014 Garland Road (White Rock)
214-458-9039
Takeout.
Hunky's Old Fashioned Hamburgers
3940 Cedar Springs (Oak Lawn)
214-522-1212
Takeout.
IBEX Ethiopian Cuisine and Bar
12255 Greenville Ave., Suite 130 (Northeast Dallas)
Takeout.
Ichigoh Ramen Lounge
2724 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum)
972-707-0732
Takeout.
Italia Express
4000 Cedar Springs Road (Oak Lawn)
214-521-3300
Takeout via the pickup window. Delivery: Grubhub and DoorDash.
Jimmy's Food Store
4901 Bryan St. (East Dallas)
214-823-6180
Sandwiches for takeout.
Jose
4931 W. Lovers Lane (North Dallas)
214-891-5673
Takeout and delivery.
Khao Noodle Shop
4812 Bryan St., Suite 101 (East Dallas)
972-803-3373
Takeout and delivery.
The Kitchen Cafe
17370 Preston Road (Far North Dallas)
972-818-3400
Takeout.
Knife
Both locations are temporarily closed.
You can still order wet-aged and dry-aged steak (45 to 240 days) by ordering through their butcher.
Lake House Bar and Grill
7510 E. Northwest Highway (Northeast Dallas)
214-484-8624
Takeout (15% off for in-store pickup). Delivery: DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub.
Lalibela
9191 Forest Lane (Northeast Dallas)
972-792-8442
Takeout. Delivery: DoorDash, Postmates.
Lekka
17606 Preston Road (Far North Dallas)
972-735-8642
Curbside.
Local
2936 Elm St., Suite A (Deep Ellum)
214-752-7500
Takeout. Delivery: Doordash.
Local Oak
409 N. Zang Blvd. (Bishop Arts District)
214-946-4625
Curbside. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Lochland's Food and Spirits
8518 Plano Road (Lake Highlands)
469-677-0174
Curbside.
Lockhart Smokehouse
Multiple locations.
Call ahead for pickup orders.
Lounge Here
9028 Garland Road (White Rock)
214-238-3374
Curbside.
Lovers Seafood
5200 W. Lovers Lane
Takeout and delivery.
Macellaio
287 N. Bishop Ave. (Bishop Arts District)
972-685-9150
Takeout available.
Malibu Poke
Multiple locations
Takeout and delivery.
Mama Mia Pizza and Pasta
2935 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)
214-744-6262
Pickup. Delivery: Grubhub and Postmates.
Manhattan Beer Project
2215 Sulphur St. (West Dallas)
Takeout.
Maple Leaf Diner
12817 Preston Road, Suite 129 (North Dallas)
214-434-1626
Family meals to go: $35 for four, curbside.
Maracas Cocina Mexicana
2914 Main St. (Deep Ellum)
214-748-7140
Curbside. Delivery: Uber Eats.
Maru Ramen
400 N Greenville Ave., Suite 26, Richardson
Temporarily closed.
Matt's Rancho Martinez
1904 Skillman St. (East Dallas)
214-823-5517
Takeout and delivery. Buy-one-get-one deals.
Mattito's
Multiple locations.
214-526-8181
Takeout. Delivery: Grubhub and Doordash.
Maya's Modern Mediterranean
9540 Garland Road, Suite C362 (White Rock)
972-707-0646
Curbside. Delivery: multiple apps.
Mendocino Farms
2000 Ross Ave. Suite 160 (downtown)
214-379-1490
Takeout.
Merit Coffee
Locations downtown and in Oak Lawn.
Curbside. Delivery: Favor.
Meso Maya
Multiple locations
Curbside. Delivery: Uber Eats.
Mi Cocina
Multiple locations.
Takeout.
Mokah Coffee and Tea
2803 Taylor St. (Deep Ellum)
214-651-0633
Takeout.
MoMo Italian Kitchen
8989 Forest Lane, Suite 130 (Lake Highlands)
972-234-6800
Curbside. Delivery: Favor.
Monkey King Noodle Company
2933 Main St. (Deep Ellum)
469-713-2648
Takeout. Delivery: Caviar and Uber Eats.
Moon Wok
8670 Skillman St. (Northeast Dallas)
214-221-8888
Curbside and delivery.
Mot Hai Ba
6047 Lewis St. (East Dallas)
972-638-7468
Curbside and delivery within a 3-mile radius. Additional delivery: Favor and caviar.
Murray Street Coffee
103 Murray St. (Deep Ellum)
214-655-2808
Takeout.
Namo
3699 McKinney Ave., Suite 305 (Uptown)
214-484-5151
Delivery: Caviar.
Niwa Japanese BBQ
2939 Main St. (Deep Ellum)
214-741-6492
Curbside and delivery.
Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters
819 Exposition Ave. (South Dallas)
214-321-4321
Curbside. Delivery: DoorDash
Norma's
Multiple locations
Delivery: Favor.
Oak
1628 Oak Lawn Ave., Suite 110 (Design District)
Temporarily closed.
Oak Cliff Brewing Company
1300 S. Polk St., Suite 222 (Oak Cliff)
214-506-0480
Curbside. 2 to 7 p.m.
Oak Highlands Brewery
10484 Brockwood Road (Lake Highlands)
469-802-9455
Curbside.
Oddfellows
316 W. 7th St. (Bishop Arts District)
214-944-5958
Takeout.
Orno
3908 Cedar Springs Road (Oak Lawn)
469-726-2004
Takeout. Delivery: Grubhub and DoorDash.
PakPao Thai Food
Two locations in the Design District and North Dallas
Takeout; 20% off during March. Delivery through apps gets you a complimentary Thai beef jerky for orders of at least $30.
Paradiso
Temporarily closed.
Pecan Lodge
2702 Main St. (Deep Ellum)
214-748-8900
Contact-free delivery and drive-thru for family-size portions.
Pepe & Mito's
2911 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)
214-741-1901
Takeout available.
Perry's Steakhouse
2000 McKinney Ave., Suite 100 (Uptown)
214-855-5151
Curbside.
Pho is for Lovers
5521 Greenville Ave., Suite 105 (Upper Greenville)
972-708-1028
Curbside. Delivery: Uber Eats. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Picole Pops
Two locations in Deep Ellum and North Oak Cliff
Takeout.
Primo Brothers Pizza
9310 Forest Lane, Suite 334 (Northeast Dallas)
214-341-4414
Curbside and delivery.
Queso Beso
Temporarily closed.
Resident Taqueria
9661 Audelia Road, Suite 112 (Lake Highlands)
972-685-5280
Curbside. Delivery: Uber Eats.
Revolver Taco Lounge
2701 Main St. (Deep Ellum)
214-272-7163
Curbside window.
RM 12:20 Bistro
9850 Walnut Hill Lane, Suite 305 (Lake Highlands)
214-238-2919
Takeout. Delivery: DoorDash
Roy G's
4001 Cedar Springs Road (Oak Lawn)
214-272-7127
Curbside.
Royal China
6025 Royal Lane, Suite 201 (North Dallas)
214-361-1771
Curbside and delivery.
Ruins
2653 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum)
972-707-0607
Curbside and delivery.
Sachet
4270 Oak Lawn Ave. (Highland Park)
Temporarily closed.
Sarah's Cafe and Panini
12225 Greenville Ave., Suite 150 (Northeast Dallas)
214-570-1600
Takeout on weekdays.
Sassetta
1617 Hi Line Drive, Suite 395 (Design District)
Delivery: Uber Eats, Caviar and Favor.
Savor
2000 Woodall Rodgers Freeway (Klyde Warren)
214-306-5597
Curbside.
Sevy's Grill
8201 Preston Road (North Dallas)
214-265-7389
Takeout.
Shady's
9661 Audelia Road (Lake Highlands)
469-726-2920
Curbside and delivery within a 2-mile radius until 8 p.m.
Sheba's Ethiopian Kitchen
8989 Forest Lane (Northeast Dallas)
214-570-8828
Takeout. Delivery: Grubhub
Shinsei
7713 Inwood Road (North Dallas)
214-352-0005
Curbside and delivery.
Shuri African Restaurant
9410 Walnut St. (Northeast Dallas)
972-863-8820
Takeout.
Sixty Vines
Multiple locations.
Takeout and delivery. 25% off wine to go.
Skyrocket Burger
Two locations in Far North Dallas and Deep Ellum.
Takeout.
Sloane's Corner
2001 Ross Ave., Suite 125 (downtown)
214-484-1395
Curbside. Delivery: Caviar.
Society Bakery
3610 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)
Temporarily closed.
Snuffer's
3526 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)
214-826-6850.
Takeout.
Start
Two locations on Upper Greenville and Lemmon Avenue.
Temporarily closed.
St. Pete's Dancing Marlin
2730 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum)
214-698-1511
Takeout.
Tacodeli
Two locations in West Dallas and Northeast Dallas.
Takeout until 8 p.m. Delivery: DoorDash.
Taco Diner
Multiple locations.
Takeout. Delivery: Favor.
Tacos Mariachi
Two locations in West Dallas and Lowest Greenville.
Closed Temporarily.
Taqueria Chimalhuacan
13350 Audelia Road, Suite 100 (Northeast Dallas)
469-814-9081
Takeout. Delivery: Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub.
Taqueria La Ventana
Three locations in Dallas.
972-432-5945
Curbside. Delivery: Uber Eats and Favor.
TJ's Seafood Market and Grill
Two locations on Royal Lane and Oak Lawn Avenue.
Curbside.
Tony's Pizza and Pasta
10233 Northwest Highway, Suite 504 (Northeast Dallas)
Curbside. Delivery: Favor.
Tei-An
1722 Routh St., Suite 110 (Dallas Arts District)
Takeout.
Tejas
250 N Bishop Ave. (Bishop Arts District)
Takeout.
Ten Bells Tavern
232 W 7th St. (Bishop Arts District)
Temporarily closed.
Terilli's
2815 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)
214-827-3993
Curbside. Delivery: DoorDash, Grubhub and Caviar. 4 to 9 p.m.
Terry Black's BBQ
3025 Main St. (Deep Ellum)
469-399-0081
Takeout; delivery with a call one day ahead of time.
Tiki Loco
2639 Elm St., Suite 100 (Deep Ellum)
Curbside. Delivery: Grubhub.
TJ Cajun Seafood and Wings
8131 Forest Lane (Northeast Dallas)
Drive-thru. Delivery: DoorDash.
Toller Patio
3675 Ross Ave. (Old East Dallas)
469-608-1780
Takeout. Delivery: Uber Eats.
Tribal All Day Cafe
263 N. Bishop Ave. (Bishop Arts District)
469-776-8003
Takeout. Delivery: Caviar and Uber Eats.
10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Trinity Cider
2656 Main St., Suite 120 (Deep Ellum)
469-708-5444
Get a six-pack to go; growlers (32 and 64 ounces) also available.
Trompo
407 W. 10th St. (Bishop Arts District)
972-809-7950
Takeout. Delivery: Caviar.
True Food Kitchen
8383 Preston Center Plaza, Suite 100 (University Park)
Temporarily closed.
Tulum
4216 Oak Lawn Ave. (Highland Park)
Temporarily closed.
Tutta's Pizza
1710 N. Record St., Suite 110 (West End)
214-997-4909
Takeout. Delivery: Favor, DoorDash, Uber Eats and Caviar.
Twisted Root
2615 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum)
Temporarily closed.
Two Corks and a Bottle
2650 Laclede St. (Uptown)
214-871-9463
Takeout.
2 to 7 p.m.
Uncle Uber's Sammich Shop
2713 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum)
Takeout. Delivery: Uber Eats and Caviar.
Velvet Taco
Three locations in Dallas.
Takeout and delivery.
Vidorra
2642 Main St. (Deep Ellum)
Temporarily closed.
Village Burger Bar
Multiple locations.
Takeout. Delivery: Uber Eats.
Weekend Coffee
1511 Commerce St. (downtown)
Temporarily closed.
Westlake Brewing Company
2816 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum)
877-994-2337
Takeout.
Whisk Crepes Cafe
1888 Sylvan Ave., Suite F120 (West Dallas)
469-407-1899
Takeout; crepe batter; wine packages.
Whistle Britches
Two locations in Dallas and Plano.
Curbside and delivery.
White Rock Alehouse and Brewery
7331 Gaston Ave., Suite100 (White Rock)
214-989-7570
Takeout; park at the yellow tent for pickup. Free delivery for orders more than $40.
White Rock Coffee
Two locations in Lake Highlands and Hillside.
Drive-thru.
Yolk
Two locations in the Dallas Arts District and North Dallas.
Takeout. Delivery: ChowNow.
Zen Sushi
380 W. 7th St. (Bishop Arts District)
Curbside and delivery. Order online or in person; last order is taken at 9 p.m. daily.
