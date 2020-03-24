It’s Lockdown Time: Here’s How to Get Meals from Dallas Restaurants

Luis Olvera takes an order at his restaurant Trompo, where they're serving tacos to go.

We woke up Tuesday knowing we're really supposed to stay put to finally flatten the curve of the spread of COVID-19.

While we do that, it's important to stay healthy, hydrated and happy — things you can accomplish by getting exercise and enjoying a good meal. Plus, when you get food to go (it's still legal for delivery, takeout or drive-thru) you're supporting businesses that are now struggling every day to make sure they're still around when we come out of this.

This list will be updated as necessary.

20 Feet Seafood

1160 Peavy Road (East Dallas)

Temporarily closed.

Adair's Saloon

2624 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum)

214-939-9900

Takeout.

Al Biernat's

4217 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn)

214-209-2201

Curbside and free delivery within a 3-mile radius.

Ai Sushi Saki Grill

4123 Cedar Springs Road (Oak Lawn)

214-468-4587

Takeout.

AllGood Cafe

2934 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

Temporarily closed.

Amico's Exotic Pizza

4032 Cedar Springs Road (Oak Lawn)

214-520-1331

Takeout and delivery.

Angry Dog

2726 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum)

214-741-4406

Takeout and curbside.

Armoury D.E.

972-803-5151

Takeout available.

Back Country BBQ

2714 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)

927-803-5151

Drive-thru, curbside and delivery.

Bendt Distilling Company

225 S Charles St., Lewisville

Temporarily closed.

Big Al's Smokehouse BBQ

3317 Inwood Road, Suite 100

Curbside. Delivery: Chownow.

Biscuit Bar

Multiple locations.

Takeout available.

Bistro B

9780 Walnut St., Suite 340 (Northeast Dallas)

214-575-9885

Takeout. Delivery: DoorDash, Grubhub and Caviar.

Bobaddiction

3014 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

512-763-2622

Pickup. Delivery: several apps.

BrainDead Brewing

2625 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

214-749-0600

Takeout.

Brick and Bones

2713 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)

Takeout. Delivery: Favor.

Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Brickhouse Burgers and Shakes

9090 Skillman St., Suite 174a (Northeast Dallas)

Curbside. Delivery: Grubhub, Uber Eats.

Bucky Moonshine's

2912 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)

214-748-6901

Curbside.

Buda Juice

Multiple locations

Curbside.

Cafe Brazil

Multiple locations

Curbside; 20% off orders of $40 or more.

Campisi's

Multiple locations

Contactless delivery.

Campuzano

2618 Oak Lawn Ave., Suite 4020 (Oak Lawn)

Closed.

Cane Rosso

Multiple locations

Takeout.

CBD Provisions

1530 Main St. (downtown)

Temporarily closed.

Cedar and Vine

9661 Audelia Road, Suite 105 (Northeast Dallas)

Curbside. Delivery: Uber Eats.

Cold Beer Company

3600 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

214-370-9301

Takeout.

Commons Club

1415 Turtle Creek Blvd. (Design District)

Temporarily closed.

Cowboy Chicken

Multiple locations

Takeout. Free delivery for orders more than $15.

Crickles and Co.

4000 Cedar Springs Road, Suite E (Oak Lawn)

214-306-9568

Takeout.

CrushCraft

2800 Routh St., Suite 150 (Uptown)

972-677-7038

Curbside. Delivery: DoorDash

Dante's Pizza

12101 Greenville Ave. (Northeast Dallas)

469-206-6473

Curbside.

Delucca Gaucho Pizza

1628 Oak Lawn Ave., Suite 100 (Design District)

214-774-9903

Takeout.

Desperados

4818 Greenville Ave. (Upper Greenville)

214-363-1850

Curbside.

Doc B's Restaurant and Bar

2021 McKinney Ave. Suite 190 (Uptown)

469-998-2330

Delivery.

Dream Cafe

Multiple locations.

Curbside. Delivery: Uber Eats.

Easy Slider

2701 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

Temporarily closed.

El Bolero

1201 Oak Lawn Ave., Suite 160 (Design District)

214-741-1986

Takeout; 20% off during March; delivery available through multiple apps, where you can get free queso blanco with orders of at least $30.

El Charrito's Taqueria

9790 Walnut St., Suite 2322 (Northeast Dallas)

214-777-2930

Takeout. Delivery: Uber Eats and Grubhub.

El Fenix

Multiple locations.

Delivery through Favor, Uber Eats, Grubhub or DoorDash.

Ellen's

1790 N. Record St. (West End)

Takeout and delivery.

Eno's Pizza Tavern

407 N. Bishop Ave. (Bishop Arts District)

214-943-9200

Takeout and delivery.

Family Thais Asian Bistro

208 N Market St., Suite 150 (West End)

972-773-9950

Takeout. Delivery: Chowhound.

Fearing's

2121 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)

Temporarily closed.

Fish City Grill

Multiple locations.

Curbside. Delivery: DoorDash, Uber Eats.

Flaming Cheese Saganaki

9025 Forest Lane, Suite 101 (Northeast Dallas)

214-647-1620

Takeout. Delivery: Uber Eats.

The Free Man

2630 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum)

214-377-9893

Takeout. Delivery: Uber Eats, DoorDash and Favor.

Garden Cafe

5310 Junius St. (Junius Heights)

Temporarily closed.

Gemma

2323 N. Henderson Ave., Suite 109 (Knox-Henderson)

Temporarily closed.

Gloria's Latin Cuisine

Multiple locations

Takeout. Delivery: Uber Eats.

Golden Crown Barbeque

9780 Walnut St. (Northeast Dallas)

972-889-8988

Takeout.

Goodfriend Beer Garden and Burger House

1154 Peavy Road (East Dallas)

214-324-3335

Takeout.

Gourmet China Restaurant

9025 Forest Lane (Northeast Dallas)

972-699-0603

Takeout and delivery.

Greek Cafe and Bakery

214-943-1887

334 W. Davis St. (Bishop Arts District)

Delivery: Grubhub.

Greenville Avenue Pizza Company

1923 Greenville Ave. (Lowest Greenville)

Takeout and delivery.

Grimaldi's Pizzeria

Multiple locations.

Curbside.

Grub Burger Bar

4925 Greenville Ave., Suite 150 (Upper Greenville)

Curbside. Delivery: DoorDash.

Havana Cafe

1152 N. Buckner Blvd. (White Rock)

469-601-4599

Free delivery with a $25 purchase within a 7-mile radius.

Hen House Louisiana Fried Chicken

8692 Skillman St. (Northeast Dallas)

469-930-8099

Takeout.

Hide

2816 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)

214-396-8050

Pickup. Delivery: Caviar.

Hikibi Sushi

2651 Commerce St., Suite 120 (Deep Ellum)

Takeout; 20% off.

Homewood

4002 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn)

214-434-1244

Four-course, family-style meals for $40/head, carry out.

Humble: Simply Good Pies

9014 Garland Road (White Rock)

214-458-9039

Takeout.

Hunky's Old Fashioned Hamburgers

3940 Cedar Springs (Oak Lawn)

214-522-1212

Takeout.

IBEX Ethiopian Cuisine and Bar

12255 Greenville Ave., Suite 130 (Northeast Dallas)

Takeout.

Ichigoh Ramen Lounge

2724 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum)

972-707-0732

Takeout.

Italia Express

4000 Cedar Springs Road (Oak Lawn)

214-521-3300

Takeout via the pickup window. Delivery: Grubhub and DoorDash.

Jimmy's Food Store

4901 Bryan St. (East Dallas)

214-823-6180

Sandwiches for takeout.

Jose

4931 W. Lovers Lane (North Dallas)

214-891-5673

Takeout and delivery.

Khao Noodle Shop

4812 Bryan St., Suite 101 (East Dallas)

972-803-3373

Takeout and delivery.

The Kitchen Cafe

17370 Preston Road (Far North Dallas)

972-818-3400

Takeout.

Knife

Both locations are temporarily closed.

You can still order wet-aged and dry-aged steak (45 to 240 days) by ordering through their butcher.

Lake House Bar and Grill

7510 E. Northwest Highway (Northeast Dallas)

214-484-8624

Takeout (15% off for in-store pickup). Delivery: DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub.

Lalibela

9191 Forest Lane (Northeast Dallas)

972-792-8442

Takeout. Delivery: DoorDash, Postmates.

Lekka

17606 Preston Road (Far North Dallas)

972-735-8642

Curbside.

Local

2936 Elm St., Suite A (Deep Ellum)

214-752-7500

Takeout. Delivery: Doordash.

Local Oak

409 N. Zang Blvd. (Bishop Arts District)

214-946-4625

Curbside. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lochland's Food and Spirits

8518 Plano Road (Lake Highlands)

469-677-0174

Curbside.

Lockhart Smokehouse

Multiple locations.

Call ahead for pickup orders.

Lounge Here

9028 Garland Road (White Rock)

214-238-3374

Curbside.

Lovers Seafood

5200 W. Lovers Lane

Takeout and delivery.

Macellaio

287 N. Bishop Ave. (Bishop Arts District)

972-685-9150

Takeout available.

Malibu Poke

Multiple locations

Takeout and delivery.

Mama Mia Pizza and Pasta

2935 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)

214-744-6262

Pickup. Delivery: Grubhub and Postmates.

Manhattan Beer Project

2215 Sulphur St. (West Dallas)

Takeout.

Maple Leaf Diner

12817 Preston Road, Suite 129 (North Dallas)

214-434-1626

Family meals to go: $35 for four, curbside.

Maracas Cocina Mexicana

2914 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

214-748-7140

Curbside. Delivery: Uber Eats.

Maru Ramen

400 N Greenville Ave., Suite 26, Richardson

Temporarily closed.

Matt's Rancho Martinez

1904 Skillman St. (East Dallas)

214-823-5517

Takeout and delivery. Buy-one-get-one deals.

Mattito's

Multiple locations.

214-526-8181

Takeout. Delivery: Grubhub and Doordash.

Maya's Modern Mediterranean

9540 Garland Road, Suite C362 (White Rock)

972-707-0646

Curbside. Delivery: multiple apps.

Mendocino Farms

2000 Ross Ave. Suite 160 (downtown)

214-379-1490

Takeout.

Merit Coffee

Locations downtown and in Oak Lawn.

Curbside. Delivery: Favor.

Meso Maya

Multiple locations

Curbside. Delivery: Uber Eats.

Mi Cocina

Multiple locations.

Takeout.

Mokah Coffee and Tea

2803 Taylor St. (Deep Ellum)

214-651-0633

Takeout.

MoMo Italian Kitchen

8989 Forest Lane, Suite 130 (Lake Highlands)

972-234-6800

Curbside. Delivery: Favor.

Monkey King Noodle Company

2933 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

469-713-2648

Takeout. Delivery: Caviar and Uber Eats.

Moon Wok

8670 Skillman St. (Northeast Dallas)

214-221-8888

Curbside and delivery.

Mot Hai Ba

6047 Lewis St. (East Dallas)

972-638-7468

Curbside and delivery within a 3-mile radius. Additional delivery: Favor and caviar.

Murray Street Coffee

103 Murray St. (Deep Ellum)

214-655-2808

Takeout.

Namo

3699 McKinney Ave., Suite 305 (Uptown)

214-484-5151

Delivery: Caviar.

Niwa Japanese BBQ

2939 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

214-741-6492

Curbside and delivery.

Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters

819 Exposition Ave. (South Dallas)

214-321-4321

Curbside. Delivery: DoorDash

Norma's

Multiple locations

Delivery: Favor.

Oak

1628 Oak Lawn Ave., Suite 110 (Design District)

Temporarily closed.

Oak Cliff Brewing Company

1300 S. Polk St., Suite 222 (Oak Cliff)

214-506-0480

Curbside. 2 to 7 p.m.

Oak Highlands Brewery

10484 Brockwood Road (Lake Highlands)

469-802-9455

Curbside.

Oddfellows

316 W. 7th St. (Bishop Arts District)

214-944-5958

Takeout.

Orno

3908 Cedar Springs Road (Oak Lawn)

469-726-2004

Takeout. Delivery: Grubhub and DoorDash.

PakPao Thai Food

Two locations in the Design District and North Dallas

Takeout; 20% off during March. Delivery through apps gets you a complimentary Thai beef jerky for orders of at least $30.

Paradiso

Temporarily closed.

Pecan Lodge

2702 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

214-748-8900

Contact-free delivery and drive-thru for family-size portions.

Pepe & Mito's

2911 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)

214-741-1901

Takeout available.

Perry's Steakhouse

2000 McKinney Ave., Suite 100 (Uptown)

214-855-5151

Curbside.

Pho is for Lovers

5521 Greenville Ave., Suite 105 (Upper Greenville)

972-708-1028

Curbside. Delivery: Uber Eats. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Picole Pops

Two locations in Deep Ellum and North Oak Cliff

Takeout.

Primo Brothers Pizza

9310 Forest Lane, Suite 334 (Northeast Dallas)

214-341-4414

Curbside and delivery.

Queso Beso

Temporarily closed.

Resident Taqueria

9661 Audelia Road, Suite 112 (Lake Highlands)

972-685-5280

Curbside. Delivery: Uber Eats.

Revolver Taco Lounge

2701 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

214-272-7163

Curbside window.

RM 12:20 Bistro

9850 Walnut Hill Lane, Suite 305 (Lake Highlands)

214-238-2919

Takeout. Delivery: DoorDash

Roy G's

4001 Cedar Springs Road (Oak Lawn)

214-272-7127

Curbside.

Royal China

6025 Royal Lane, Suite 201 (North Dallas)

214-361-1771

Curbside and delivery.

Ruins

2653 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum)

972-707-0607

Curbside and delivery.

Sachet

4270 Oak Lawn Ave. (Highland Park)

Temporarily closed.

Sarah's Cafe and Panini

12225 Greenville Ave., Suite 150 (Northeast Dallas)

214-570-1600

Takeout on weekdays.

Sassetta

1617 Hi Line Drive, Suite 395 (Design District)

Delivery: Uber Eats, Caviar and Favor.

Savor

2000 Woodall Rodgers Freeway (Klyde Warren)

214-306-5597

Curbside.

Sevy's Grill

8201 Preston Road (North Dallas)

214-265-7389

Takeout.

Shady's

9661 Audelia Road (Lake Highlands)

469-726-2920

Curbside and delivery within a 2-mile radius until 8 p.m.

Sheba's Ethiopian Kitchen

8989 Forest Lane (Northeast Dallas)

214-570-8828

Takeout. Delivery: Grubhub

Shinsei

7713 Inwood Road (North Dallas)

214-352-0005

Curbside and delivery.

Shuri African Restaurant

9410 Walnut St. (Northeast Dallas)

972-863-8820

Takeout.

Sixty Vines

Multiple locations.

Takeout and delivery. 25% off wine to go.

Skyrocket Burger

Two locations in Far North Dallas and Deep Ellum.

Takeout.

Sloane's Corner

2001 Ross Ave., Suite 125 (downtown)

214-484-1395

Curbside. Delivery: Caviar.

Society Bakery

3610 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)

Temporarily closed.

Snuffer's

3526 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)

214-826-6850.

Takeout.

Start

Two locations on Upper Greenville and Lemmon Avenue.

Temporarily closed.

St. Pete's Dancing Marlin

2730 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum)

214-698-1511

Takeout.

Tacodeli

Two locations in West Dallas and Northeast Dallas.

Takeout until 8 p.m. Delivery: DoorDash.

Taco Diner

Multiple locations.

Takeout. Delivery: Favor.

Tacos Mariachi

Two locations in West Dallas and Lowest Greenville.

Closed Temporarily.

Taqueria Chimalhuacan

13350 Audelia Road, Suite 100 (Northeast Dallas)

469-814-9081

Takeout. Delivery: Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub.

Taqueria La Ventana

Three locations in Dallas.

972-432-5945

Curbside. Delivery: Uber Eats and Favor.

TJ's Seafood Market and Grill

Two locations on Royal Lane and Oak Lawn Avenue.

Curbside.

Tony's Pizza and Pasta

10233 Northwest Highway, Suite 504 (Northeast Dallas)

Curbside. Delivery: Favor.

Tei-An

1722 Routh St., Suite 110 (Dallas Arts District)

Takeout.

Tejas

250 N Bishop Ave. (Bishop Arts District)

Takeout.

Ten Bells Tavern

232 W 7th St. (Bishop Arts District)

Temporarily closed.

Terilli's

2815 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)

214-827-3993

Curbside. Delivery: DoorDash, Grubhub and Caviar. 4 to 9 p.m.

Terry Black's BBQ

3025 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

469-399-0081

Takeout; delivery with a call one day ahead of time.

Tiki Loco

2639 Elm St., Suite 100 (Deep Ellum)

Curbside. Delivery: Grubhub.

TJ Cajun Seafood and Wings

8131 Forest Lane (Northeast Dallas)

Drive-thru. Delivery: DoorDash.

Toller Patio

3675 Ross Ave. (Old East Dallas)

469-608-1780

Takeout. Delivery: Uber Eats.

Tribal All Day Cafe

263 N. Bishop Ave. (Bishop Arts District)

469-776-8003

Takeout. Delivery: Caviar and Uber Eats.

10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Trinity Cider

2656 Main St., Suite 120 (Deep Ellum)

469-708-5444

Get a six-pack to go; growlers (32 and 64 ounces) also available.

Trompo

407 W. 10th St. (Bishop Arts District)

972-809-7950

Takeout. Delivery: Caviar.

True Food Kitchen

8383 Preston Center Plaza, Suite 100 (University Park)

Temporarily closed.

Tulum

4216 Oak Lawn Ave. (Highland Park)

Temporarily closed.

Tutta's Pizza

1710 N. Record St., Suite 110 (West End)

214-997-4909

Takeout. Delivery: Favor, DoorDash, Uber Eats and Caviar.

Twisted Root

2615 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum)

Temporarily closed.

Two Corks and a Bottle

2650 Laclede St. (Uptown)

214-871-9463

Takeout.

2 to 7 p.m.

Uncle Uber's Sammich Shop

2713 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum)

Takeout. Delivery: Uber Eats and Caviar.

Velvet Taco

Three locations in Dallas.

Takeout and delivery.

Vidorra

2642 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

Temporarily closed.

Village Burger Bar

Multiple locations.

Takeout. Delivery: Uber Eats.

Weekend Coffee

1511 Commerce St. (downtown)

Temporarily closed.

Westlake Brewing Company

2816 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum)

877-994-2337

Takeout.

Whisk Crepes Cafe

1888 Sylvan Ave., Suite F120 (West Dallas)

469-407-1899

Takeout; crepe batter; wine packages.

Whistle Britches

Two locations in Dallas and Plano.

Curbside and delivery.

White Rock Alehouse and Brewery

7331 Gaston Ave., Suite100 (White Rock)

214-989-7570

Takeout; park at the yellow tent for pickup. Free delivery for orders more than $40.

White Rock Coffee

Two locations in Lake Highlands and Hillside.

Drive-thru.

Yolk

Two locations in the Dallas Arts District and North Dallas.

Takeout. Delivery: ChowNow.

Zen Sushi

380 W. 7th St. (Bishop Arts District)

Curbside and delivery. Order online or in person; last order is taken at 9 p.m. daily.