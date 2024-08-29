Aledo Barbecue Joint Named One of the Best in US

Last week, Southern Living dropped its list of the best barbecue joints in the South. As is always the case when these high-profile lists come out, there are some mixed emotions.
For one thing, only one North Texas restaurant made the cut. While we understand that the American South is large and diverse and Southern Living has a lot of ground to cover, it would’ve been nice to see a couple more of our favorite spots make the list.
On the other hand, though, the lone spot representing us is a solid choice. Dayne’s Craft Barbecue in Aledo (a small town west of Fort Worth) ranked No. 6 of 22 restaurants.
“Even in a state overflowing with good brisket, Dayne’s thick, peppery slices stand out,” the entry reads. We can’t say we disagree with a word of that.
In addition to serving succulent brisket, ribs and smash burgers, Dayne’s also has a success story that makes its inclusion extra satisfying.
the first article that was ever written on us over six years ago was from the Dallas Observer,” says owner Dayne Weaver. ‘It just kind of makes me reflect on the journey of how long it's taken to get here.”
Dayne’s was born in Weaver’s backyard at his old place in Fort Worth. After half a decade of accolades from publications such as Texas Monthly and delays caused by money and logistical issues, Weaver was able to open the brick-and-mortar location in Aledo in 2023.
“We've fought and scratched and clawed to get a place out here in Aledo, and so we're really excited to have a permanent home now,” he says. “We're in a small town that's big on high school football, right next to these train tracks and everything. It's just everything I could have envisioned this restaurant to be.”
While Weaver wishes he was celebrating with more of his friends and peers in North Texas, he’s honored that Dayne’s appears alongside some of his favorite spots around the state.
“Another mention in Texas that was a good one was Leroy & Lewis,” Weaver says. “They're good friends of ours from Austin. And Barb's down there in Lockhart. It’s really cool to get mentioned with some big names. [...] As far as us being the only ones in North Texas, I'm really flattered because there's a lot of people up here doing amazing stuff.”
Dayne’s has received a steady stream of praise over the years, but Weaver is still processing this new level of recognition.
“It feels really good to get recognized on a national level,” he says. “Southern Living has been a part of my life forever. I mean, my grandparents would get the magazine. My parents would get the magazine. It's always been in the house, you know. And to be named sixth in all the South? That's pretty darn special.”
Dayne’s Craft Barbecue, 100 S. Front St, Aledo. Wednesday – Sunday, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.