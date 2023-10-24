Starship Bagel Takes Top Prizes at New York BagelFest

Oren Salomon of Starship Bagel is on a roll as of late and not just of the toroid variety. The Brooklyn-born, Dallas-raised owner opened his first store in Lewisville in 2021 and expanded with a new location in downtown Dallas at the beginning of the year. Word of mouth and deserved good press have followed him since.
This summer Bon Appetit named Starship Bagel to a list of Best Bagels in the US (Outside of New York), the only Texas spot to be so honored. Not to be outdone, the Observer named Starship the Best Bagel in our 2023 Best Of Dallas edition.
was taking home multiple awards from the 4th annual New York BagelFest this fall, whose mission is to “unite the bagel community and create a platform to showcase the best of the bagel world.” More than 30 bagel shops from across the country took part in this event, and Starship Bagel took home five awards:
- Winner for Best Bagel
- Winner for Rising Star
- Runner up for for Best Newcomer
- Third place for Best Showmanship
- Third place for Best Beyond the Boroughs
It would appear that Salomon’s attention to detail and 24-hour fermentation process is paying off with recognition not just in his adopted hometown but also in the bagel capital of the world.
1520 Elm St. Daily, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.