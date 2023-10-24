 Dallas' Starship Bagels Takes Top Prizes at New York BagelFest | Dallas Observer
Starship Bagel Takes Top Prizes at New York BagelFest

North Texas’ own Starship Bagel has won five prizes at 2023 New York BagelFest, including Best Bagel and Best Bagel Outside the Boroughs. Who says you have to go to Manhattan for a great bagel?
October 24, 2023
North Texas’ own Starship Bagel has won five prizes at 2023 New York BagelFest, including Best Bagel. Hank Vaughn
Oren Salomon of Starship Bagel is on a roll as of late and not just of the toroid variety. The Brooklyn-born, Dallas-raised owner opened his first store in Lewisville in 2021 and expanded with a new location in downtown Dallas at the beginning of the year. Word of mouth and deserved good press have followed him since.

This summer Bon Appetit named Starship Bagel to a list of Best Bagels in the US (Outside of New York), the only Texas spot to be so honored. Not to be outdone, the Observer named Starship the Best Bagel in our 2023 Best Of Dallas edition.
click to enlarge Some offerings from Starship Bagel in Dallas, whose bagels have been winning accolades even in New York, the nation's bagel capital.
Starship Bagel, whose creations undergo a 24-hour fermentation process, was a big winner at the recent New York BagelFest awards.
Hank Vaughn
The schmear on the everything bagel was taking home multiple awards from the 4th annual New York BagelFest this fall, whose mission is to “unite the bagel community and create a platform to showcase the best of the bagel world.” More than 30 bagel shops from across the country took part in this event, and Starship Bagel took home five awards:

- Winner for Best Bagel
- Winner for Rising Star
- Runner up for for Best Newcomer
- Third place for Best Showmanship
- Third place for Best Beyond the Boroughs

It would appear that Salomon’s attention to detail and 24-hour fermentation process is paying off with recognition not just in his adopted hometown but also in the bagel capital of the world.


1520 Elm St. Daily, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Hank Vaughn is a freelance writer who enjoys sharing and overthinking his food and drink experiences, both good and bad, from his culinary journeys with his wife across North Texas and beyond.
Contact: Hank Vaughn

