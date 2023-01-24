First Look: Starship Bagel's New Dallas Location on Elm Street

One of the highlights of every trip we take to New York is getting good, fresh bagels early in the morning at some neighborhood bakery, piled high with what seems like a pound of schmear and served up by often surly but efficient servers who aren’t playing around. Best part? It's almost always for less than $5. In North Texas, we don’t really have many such bagel options, and they certainly are not as ubiquitous as they are in the Five Boroughs.
Oren Salomon, owner of Starship Bagel, aims to change that one bagel at a time. His first location opened in 2021 in Lewisville, offering bagels made in small batches using a 24-hour fermentation process that helps the development of complex gluten, a key to getting that good bagel chew. The bagels are then boiled prior to baking and served up from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until they run out. And they do run out.
Tony Tasset’s Giant Eyeball sculpture in a small space that originally was a newsstand. Dispatches from social media promised great bagels that run out quickly and long lines, so we journeyed out on a crisp winter’s morning to see for ourselves.
We were excited to place our order and just as our mouths began to open Salomon raised his hand and politely stopped us to explain the situation. Evidently, demand and crowds had greatly exceeded his expectations, and the staff has become a bit overwhelmed trying to fill all the orders. As each new customer approached the window he had them wait about three minutes before ordering to help the staff catch up.
Acme Nova lox incorporated into the rich cream cheese. For the plain bagel, we decided to go untoasted with honey almond spread, which had chopped roasted almonds, Texas-sourced honey and just the right amount of sweetness.
Finally, we went with fermented jalapeño schmear on an untoasted sesame bagel. The fermentation evidently tones down the kick of the jalapeño, concentrating the flavor in a unique way that we found extremely satisfying.
Oh, yeah, they serve coffee, too.
The verdict: well worth the wait, the trip to downtown Dallas and the requisite parking meter fee. These are really good bagels that approach NYC-level quality, priced nicely in an attractive hip urban setting to boot.
1520 Elm St. Monday - Sunday, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.