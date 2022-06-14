Old 75 Beer Garden to Open in Richardson Restaurant Park

Old 75 Beer Garden is a 15,000-square-foot outdoor space scheduled to open this fall at the Richardson Restaurant Park, near the U.S. 75 and Spring Valley Road intersection. The biergarten will go behind an existing strip of restaurants that includes Dog Haus, ADDA, OMG Tacos, The Halal Guys, Poke Works and Texadelphia.



Kirk Hermansen is the owner and operator of the Old 75 Beer Garden and says the idea was "to introduce an outdoor space to the Richardson area that personifies a bit of the Matthew McConaughey-Texas vibe, where locals can come together for any gathering, whether that be a birthday, graduation, work outing and more."



Old 75 Beer Garden will have large communal seating with shade provided by 12 large live oak trees. Visitors can purchase hot dogs, sausages and burgers from Dog Haus. The space will also host food trucks and seasonal rotating culinary concepts.



The biergarten will have two outdoor bars housed inside repurposed shipping containers and will offer a full menu of cocktails and 50 beers on draft and in cans. There will be cabanas for rent, games to play and fire pits for s'mores for when the weather cooperates.



Additionally, there's a stage for live music and a big screen to watch all the sports, plus 20 other TVs throughout the space. It feels like the ArtPark at Trinity Groves, but not quite as big as food halls like the Exchange at AT&T Discovery District.



We'll keep you posted on when it opens.