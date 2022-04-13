Support Us

Peticolas to Host Block Party for Willie Nelson's Birthday

April 13, 2022 4:00AM

Willie Nelson isn't expected to make a visit to his local birthday party, but how could would that be?
Mike Brooks
Texas legend Willie Nelson is turning 89 on April 29, and Peticolas Brewing Co. is sparing nothing for the occasion. The brewery is throwing a two-day block party fit for Shotgun Willie himself.

“What started as a conversation between friends over who is the most legendary Texan turned into a plan for a weekend-long party and an album release. I’ve been a fan of Willie since I first saw him play as a kid and am still in awe of him after all these years,” owner and operator Michael Peticolas said.

Willie Nelson Day will kick off with the release of a collectors edition of the song “Velvet Hammer” on vinyl, originally popularized by Texas natives Fish Fry Bingo, and includes a revisited version of the track recorded by The Hammer Jam Band. The brewery pressed 300 copies of the vinyl, and it's available on a first-come-first-serve basis. (Velvet Hammer is the incredibly apt name of Peticolas' beloved red ale, which clocks in at 9% ABV.)

The Hammer Jam Band, fronted by musician and local craft beer legend Tony Drewry, is performing a live version of “Velvet Hammer” alongside a handful of original tracks during the celebration.

“Combine that with Tony’s love song for our beer and his style of music in general, I think we have a match made in heaven. Hopefully, the state legislature sees what we do in Willie and will officially recognize the day alongside us going forward,” Peticolas said.

The party gets started at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 29 with live music and a Willie Nelson costume contest. The next morning, head back to the brewery for The Velvet Hammer 5K  at 8:30 a.m. Registration for the Velvet Hammer 5k is open now through velvethammer5k.com.

They'll have food vendors throughout the day and, of course, lots of Peticolas beer.

Peticolas Brewing Company, 1301 Pace St. (Design District), 12 - 10 p.m. Tuesday - Friday; 11 a.m - 10 p.m. Saturday; 12 - 6 p.m. Sunday; Closed Monday
