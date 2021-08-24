New Vegan Restaurant, Project Pollo, Aims to Put Chick-fil-A Out of Business by 2030

Project Pollo started out as a food truck in 2020. Founder Lucas Bradbury told the San Antonio Current earlier this year his goal is to have 20 to 25 locations throughout Texas by 2022 and 100 locations by 2025. His big end goal, or “project,” is to put Chick-fil-A out of business by 2030.
In terms of birds, this year his goal is to save over 1,000,000 chickens.
The pollo here is a soy-based chicken substitute that can be either fried or grilled. Fan favorites include the Spicy Project, their signature breaded Chikn covered in spicy garlic buffalo sauce, house ranch and pickled jalapeños ($7).
The Loaded Papas are potatoes smothered in credo cashew queso topped with pico, grilled onions and a chipotle ranch ($5.50). Buffalo Chikn Nuggets are four breaded strips in a spicy garlic buffalo sauce and their house ranch dressing ($5). The Pico De Pollo is a crispy sandwich “house breaded to order” covered in credo cashew queso and pico de gallo ($7).
Project Pollo also has vaca options. For their double cheeseburger, they use Impossible Foods patties topped with their Birdy Sauce, dill pickles, cheddar cheese and grilled onions.
Vegan mozzarella sticks? Yep. Made with Rooted Vegan Cuisine, a frozen food company based in San Antonio. They also have Oatly-based soft serve shakes topped with oat milk whipped cream, which can also be ordered gluten-free.
Project Pollo is hiring for their soon-to-open Dallas location and the starting wage after training is $15 an hour. We'll keep you posted with a first look soon (hopefully).