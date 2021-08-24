Support Us

New Vegan Restaurant, Project Pollo, Aims to Put Chick-fil-A Out of Business by 2030

August 24, 2021 4:00AM

Project Pollo isn't cluckin' around about saving chickens.
Project Pollo isn't cluckin' around about saving chickens. Dori Berg
Project Pollo isn't cluckin' around about saving chickens.
Dori Berg
Late last week the Dallas Business Journal reported that Project Pollo, a fried vegan “chicken” sandwich restaurant, is slated to open a new spot along Greenville Avenue soon. The San Antonio company sees plant-based food as “inevitably the future" of mass consumption and aims to put one of its stores on every corner.

Project Pollo started out as a food truck in 2020. Founder Lucas Bradbury told the San Antonio Current earlier this year his goal is to have 20 to 25 locations throughout Texas by 2022 and 100 locations by 2025. His big end goal, or “project,” is to put Chick-fil-A out of business by 2030.

In terms of birds, this year his goal is to save over 1,000,000 chickens.

The pollo here is a soy-based chicken substitute that can be either fried or grilled. Fan favorites include the Spicy Project, their signature breaded Chikn covered in spicy garlic buffalo sauce, house ranch and pickled jalapeños ($7).

The Loaded Papas are potatoes smothered in credo cashew queso topped with pico, grilled onions and a chipotle ranch ($5.50). Buffalo Chikn Nuggets are four breaded strips in a spicy garlic buffalo sauce and their house ranch dressing ($5). The Pico De Pollo is a crispy sandwich “house breaded to order” covered in credo cashew queso and pico de gallo ($7).

Project Pollo also has vaca options. For their double cheeseburger, they use Impossible Foods patties topped with their Birdy Sauce, dill pickles, cheddar cheese and grilled onions.

Vegan mozzarella sticks? Yep. Made with Rooted Vegan Cuisine, a frozen food company based in San Antonio. They also have Oatly-based soft serve shakes topped with oat milk whipped cream, which can also be ordered gluten-free.

Project Pollo is hiring for their soon-to-open Dallas location and the starting wage after training is $15 an hour. We'll keep you posted with a first look soon (hopefully). 
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

