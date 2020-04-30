Do Something Fun and Feed Your Household with These Kits from Dallas Restaurants

The people at restaurants in town are getting creative with how to keep us returning to their businesses, and one decent way is with kits.
While cooking on your own can be great, these days, masking up, sanitizing, shopping for ingredients, hoping they’re there, sanitizing everything when you get home and then getting to work in the kitchen can be a lot.
Here are some kits offered at Dallas restaurants worth a try while you continue to stay safe eating at home.
Asian MintMultiple locations
Get a three-course meal for four people (or feed two people at two different meals, they say) with a kit including a shrimp-and-chicken basil dinner, Asian noodle salad and edamame. It’s fairly easy to throw these together the way they have them prepped, as in this video for their red curry and pad kee mow soon sen kit.
Cost: $58
Billy Can Can2386 Victory Park Lane (Victory Park)
Make Billy Can Can’s burgers at home with beef patties, cheddar, bacon, caramelized onions, IPA mustard, pickled jalapeños and buns.
Cost: $25 for two burgers; $40 for four.
Bisous Bisous Patisserie3700 McKinney Ave. Suite 150 (Uptown, West Village)
Chef Andrea Meyer has launched a kit that allows you to make her caramel-pecan cinnamon rolls at home. Each kit serves eight people and includes all the ingredients and directions. Saturday, Meyer and pastry chef Sarah Green will host a step-by-step guide on Instagram, too.
Cost: $30
José4931 W. Lovers Lane (North Dallas)
Friday and Saturday mornings, you can pick up a breakfast taco kit from José. Expect chorizo, Luscher’s breakfast sausage, bacon, potato, 12 La Norteña flour tortillas, a dozen eggs, black beans, shredded cheese and avocado. You’ll also get the restaurant’s stellar green and red salsas.
Cost: $35
Red Stix Asian Street Food6501 Hillcrest Ave.
We love the duck fat-fried rice here, and chef Uno Immanivong has made it possible to make it at home. They provide all of the ingredients, and you put it together in four steps. This will get you two full servings or six side-dish servings. (The chef also mentioned there’s a bit of extra duck fat for you to use in something else, too.)
Cost: $18.95
Sushi de Handroll8041 Walnut Hill Lane, Suite 820 (Northeast Dallas)
Make your own handroll with a kit from Sushi de Handroll. The kit includes nori sheets, sushi rice, crab mix, spicy tuna, salmon, cucumber, Japanese omelet, avocado, wasabi, ginger, scallions, soy sauce and chile-mayo sauce. All of this serves three to four people.
Cost: $50
