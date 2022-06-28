First Look: Revolver Taco Lounge Gastro Cantina Doesn't Need Luck

But here, the menu goes far beyond tacos, and even margaritas for that matter. High-end dishes that are both inventive and authentic will, once again, change perceptions of Mexican food in Texas. Take, for example, the delicate cabrito wontons topped with small purple flowers and served on a salsa roja reduction.
Rojas has blazed a trail in his 10 years in the restaurant business. He's originally from Michoacán, Mexico, and came to Dallas by way of Chicago. (You can read more about his fascinating journey in an article by José Ralat in Texas Monthly.) Rojas opened Revolver Taco Lounge in Fort Worth in 2011 with no formal culinary training, then moved it to Deep Ellum in 2017. In 2019 he also opened Purépecha Room by Revolver Taco Lounge (also known as La Resistencia), a reservations-only chef’s tasting room that costs $150 per person.
In that time, he's been nominated for four James Beard Foundation best chef awards.
When the pandemic hit, Rojas had to partially close Revolver Taco Lounge, using only a side window to fill to-go orders, which is still in operation. There’s also a Revolver Taco Lounge in The Exchange food hall at AT&T Discovery District in downtown.
Chilitos rellenos de cochinita come with three Caribbean chiles stuffed with Yucatan-style cochinita on a bed of black bean puree. Michoacan style enchiladas are stuffed with quail guisado. There’s also a full menu of tacos: carne asada, trompo al pastor, carnitas, pato (duck), lengua (A Bar N Ranch wagyu), red trout, squash and pulpo (octopus).
The gastro cantina has spins on classic cocktails too, like an Oaxaqueno Old Fashioned made with tequila joven and mezcal. The Mexican Manhattan has a reposado tequila, Ancho Reyes chile liquor and mole bitters (yes, mole bitters). Or have a shot of El Tequileno Reposado Rare ($34 per ounce).
If you've had your tacos are are ready to get serious about your evening, try a licuachelas, a margarita served in a blender with traditional street vendor-style fruit salad, chamoy, sea salt, chile de arbol and lime ($45).
Before hanging up with Rojas after chatting, we wished him good luck on his new place to which he spat back, “I don’t need luck. Pendejos need luck. I just need a place to work.”
Revolver Taco Lounge Gastro Catina, 2646 Elm St. (Deep Ellum) 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday - Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday - Saturday.