A New Dallas Oasis, Saaya, to Open Next to Citizen this Spring

Milkshake Concepts knows how to throw a good party. You can bank on that. The Dallas-based hospitality group founded in 2015 by Imran Sheikh, Asim Sheikh and James Faller has created some of the area's most popular restaurants and bars.
And we have hard proof. The TABSReport is a fun little tool that ranks the top booze sellers based on state tax records. Milkshake Concepts always has a strong showing in the top 25. In February (the latest report available), Vidorra in Dallas pushed just over $500,000 in booze, with the Addison outpost doing $447,740.
Other Milkshake Concepts spots include The Finch, a fine-dining restaurant at Mockingbird Station, Harper's, Stirr, Serious Pizza, Citizen and now (drumroll) Saaya.
Which reminds us of the 2003 Outkast hit song Hey, Ya! (We're adopting that sing-song quality to the restaurant name from here forward. Join us. Our club is free.)
Saaya, according to a press release, means shelter or refuge in Sanskrit and will be located at 2511 Swiss Ave., just next door to Citizen. Saaya is 5,400 square feet of oasis-like escape with "rich and colorful fabrics," live entertainment, private karaoke suites and hookah.
Both a restaurant and club, this concept is being dubbed as a "multi-sensory experience" designed to simulate a Mediterranean hideaway with lots of greens so that "guests will feel a world away on every visit."
The menu will consist of Mediterranean-style tapas. Dishes include items like fresh manakish, which are Lebanese flatbreads, salads, crispy cauliflower and beef shawarma. Signature cocktails include a 43 Shades of Gray made with Gray Whale gin, creme de violet, Licor 43, allspice and lemon.
Saaya is expected to open this spring, and we'll keep you updated for sure.