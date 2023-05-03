Slutty Vegan To Open Location in Dallas

Slutty Vegan is an Atlanta-based burger joint that was founded by Pinky Cole in 2018. Cole reinvents vegan food culture by offering 100% vegan burgers, sandwiches and desserts. No kale or quinoa salads here. The brand already has 10 existing locations throughout Atlanta, Alabama and New York. Slutty Vegan was awarded “Best Burger” by VegOut Magazine’s 2022 VegOut Awards.
The 2,500-square-foot brick-and-mortar space will be open for lunch, dinner, late night and delivery.
The menu highlight reel includes classic and famous burgers:
- One Night Stand: Vegan burger loaded with vegan bacon, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato and Slut Sauce on vegan Hawaiian bun.
- Fussy Hussy: Vegan burger loaded with pickles, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato and Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun.
- Hollywood Hooker: A vegan chopped Philly with jalapeños, bell peppers and caramelized onions, vegan provolone, lettuce, tomato, ketchup and vegan mayo on a hoagie roll.
Slutty Vegan is expected to open this summer and we'll certainly keep you posted.