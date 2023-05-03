 Slutty Vegan Opens first Restaurant in Texas | Dallas Observer
Slutty Vegan To Open Location in Dallas

May 3, 2023 6:00AM

Pinky Cole founded Slutty Vegan in 2018 in Atlanta.
Pinky Cole founded Slutty Vegan in 2018 in Atlanta. Courtesy of Sterling Pics
This summer, the oh-so-famous Slutty Vegan will open its first outpost in Dallas, bringing its infamous wait lines to 2707 Main St. in Deep Ellum, across from Pecan Lodge.

Slutty Vegan is an Atlanta-based burger joint that was founded by Pinky Cole in 2018. Cole reinvents vegan food culture by offering 100% vegan burgers, sandwiches and desserts. No kale or quinoa salads here. The brand already has 10 existing locations throughout Atlanta, Alabama and New York. Slutty Vegan was awarded “Best Burger” by VegOut Magazine’s 2022 VegOut Awards.

The 2,500-square-foot brick-and-mortar space will be open for lunch, dinner, late night and delivery.
click to enlarge
Slutty Vegan's sandwiches come with vegan bacon, cheese and Slut Sauce.
Madelynne Boykin
Slutty Vegan’s indulgent menu draws crowds from everywhere. ‘Sluttified fans’ include celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Taraji P. Henson, Tyler Perry, Queen Latifah, etc.

The menu highlight reel includes classic and famous burgers:
  • One Night Stand: Vegan burger loaded with vegan bacon, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato and Slut Sauce on vegan Hawaiian bun.
  • Fussy Hussy: Vegan burger loaded with pickles, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato and Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun.
  • Hollywood Hooker: A vegan chopped Philly with jalapeños, bell peppers and caramelized onions, vegan provolone, lettuce, tomato, ketchup and vegan mayo on a hoagie roll.
Sides include Slutty fries (french fries with signature slut dust), NOLA-style fried pickles with blackberry mayo sauce and sweet potato fries with signature slut dust and blackberry mayo sauce.

Slutty Vegan is expected to open this summer and we'll certainly keep you posted. 
