 First Look: Slutty Vegan in Deep Ellum is Now Open | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

First Look

Dallas Gets a New Vegan Restaurant … and it’s Slutty

June 27, 2023 7:00AM

The One Night Stand burger drips with house-made slut sauce atop plant-based bacon and a "meaty" burger patty.
The One Night Stand burger drips with house-made slut sauce atop plant-based bacon and a "meaty" burger patty. Anisha Holla
To say that this new vegan place in Deep Ellum has character would be an understatement. The chain, rooted in Atlanta, is attempting to revolutionize the burger industry with its all-vegan ingredients: meats, cheeses and breads included. The Dallas location marks its first expansion into Texas, and we think it’s worth a visit — if not to get a bite of the food, at least to get a taste of its personality.
click to enlarge Slutty Vegan exterior
The personality of the place shines before you even enter the front door.
Anisha Holla
For starters, employees let out a cheer every time a new “slut” (customer) walks through the door. If you come in well-dressed, it’s an even rowdier chant. An almost obnoxiously loud bell at the back signals the arrival of a new order of food. And it’s even more fun to hear when your order is called from the bucket-shaped microphones at the front. The high energy, good smells and hip decor are enough to form a line out the door.

The burgers are not too shabby either. Mildly promiscuous names like the One Night Stand and the Fussy Hussy draw an almost aching curiosity as to what's inside of them. To be honest, we’re not completely sure either: The menu doesn’t exactly do a great job of spelling out each burger’s ingredients. We just know it’s all vegan. And, from what we tried, it’s tasty.
click to enlarge interior Slutty Vegan
The interior is decorated with trinkets too. Set your eye on the Lucky Slut Ticket, which is given to a random customer and is good for a free meal.
Anisha Holla

The chain’s most popular burger, the One Night Stand, is a hit. The vegan burger patty shreds to the bite and is shockingly close in texture to a red-meat patty. The smoked “meat” flavor is complemented by a signature Slutty Sauce, a tangy dressing that messily oozes out of the burger when chomped. The vegan cheese layer at the bottom soaks up extra burger "grease" pretty nicely. Caramelized onions leave a sweet finish on the tongue. Vegan bacon strips, lettuce and tomato are also packed tightly inside the two plant-based Hawaiian rolls. Each of the burger’s seven layers seems to have its own purpose.

It’s not just burgers; the entire menu is slutty. Try the Hollywood Hooker, a plant-based steak over a vegan hoagie bun. It comes drenched in a messy, vegan nacho cheese along with ketchup and mayonnaise.

The Big Dawg is a plant-based bratwurst stuffed into a pretzel hot dog bun. A limited-time dish called the Hooker Fries comes topped with shredded vegan steak and a dousing of Slutty Sauce. One order gets you a loud ring on the bell. Two orders yield an energetic shout-out at the register. As for three…well, we didn’t stay long enough to find out.
click to enlarge Slutty Vegan's banana pudding
Slutty Vegan's banana pudding.
Anisha Holla
A Slutty Vegan banana pudding is, as the cup promises, a happy ending. This cool dessert tastes much like real dairy and is loaded with ripe banana slices and spiced cookies.

Other quirks add to the experience here. A Golden Slut Ticket good for one free meal is handed out to one lucky customer each day. Branded shot glasses, T-shirts and other merchandise sit on the display case for loyal customers to purchase. Slutty drinks, Slutty sodas and even Slutty water add to the unconventional restaurant theme.

For now, the chain serves a limited menu and is to-go only. Regardless, the 10 minutes you’ll spend inside waiting for your food is enough to get the full experience here. Loud bells, energetic employees and good food make it a worthwhile trek through Dallas heat. Just cool yourself off with a Slutty water once you get there.

Slutty Vegan, 2707 Main St. (Deep Ellum). Tuesday – Thursday, noon – 9 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, noon – 11 p.m.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
Contact: Anisha Holla

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation