Dallas Gets a New Vegan Restaurant … and it’s Slutty

click to enlarge The personality of the place shines before you even enter the front door. Anisha Holla

click to enlarge The interior is decorated with trinkets too. Set your eye on the Lucky Slut Ticket, which is given to a random customer and is good for a free meal. Anisha Holla

click to enlarge Slutty Vegan's banana pudding. Anisha Holla

To say that this new vegan place in Deep Ellum has character would be an understatement. The chain, rooted in Atlanta, is attempting to revolutionize the burger industry with its all-vegan ingredients: meats, cheeses and breads included. The Dallas location marks its first expansion into Texas, and we think it’s worth a visit — if not to get a bite of the food, at least to get a taste of its personality.For starters, employees let out a cheer every time a new “slut” (customer) walks through the door. If you come in well-dressed, it’s an even rowdier chant. An almost obnoxiously loud bell at the back signals the arrival of a new order of food. And it’s even more fun to hear when your order is called from the bucket-shaped microphones at the front. The high energy, good smells and hip decor are enough to form a line out the door.The burgers are not too shabby either. Mildly promiscuous names like the One Night Stand and the Fussy Hussy draw an almost aching curiosity as to what's inside of them. To be honest, we’re not completely sure either: The menu doesn’t exactly do a great job of spelling out each burger’s ingredients. We just know it’s all vegan. And, from what we tried, it’s tasty.The chain’s most popular burger, the One Night Stand, is a hit. The vegan burger patty shreds to the bite and is shockingly close in texture to a red-meat patty. The smoked “meat” flavor is complemented by a signature Slutty Sauce, a tangy dressing that messily oozes out of the burger when chomped. The vegan cheese layer at the bottom soaks up extra burger "grease" pretty nicely. Caramelized onions leave a sweet finish on the tongue. Vegan bacon strips, lettuce and tomato are also packed tightly inside the two plant-based Hawaiian rolls. Each of the burger’s seven layers seems to have its own purpose.It’s not just burgers; the entire menu is slutty. Try the Hollywood Hooker,a plant-based steak over a vegan hoagie bun. It comes drenched in a messy, vegan nacho cheese along with ketchup and mayonnaise.The Big Dawg is a plant-based bratwurst stuffed into a pretzel hot dog bun. A limited-time dish called the Hooker Fries comes topped with shredded vegan steak and a dousing of Slutty Sauce. One order gets you a loud ring on the bell. Two orders yield an energetic shout-out at the register. As for three…well, we didn’t stay long enough to find out.A Slutty Vegan banana pudding is, as the cup promises, a happy ending. This cool dessert tastes much like real dairy and is loaded with ripe banana slices and spiced cookies.Other quirks add to the experience here. A Golden Slut Ticket good for one free meal is handed out to one lucky customer each day. Branded shot glasses, T-shirts and other merchandise sit on the display case for loyal customers to purchase. Slutty drinks, Slutty sodas and even Slutty water add to the unconventional restaurant theme.For now, the chain serves a limited menu and is to-go only. Regardless, the 10 minutes you’ll spend inside waiting for your food is enough to get the full experience here. Loud bells, energetic employees and good food make it a worthwhile trek through Dallas heat. Just cool yourself off with a Slutty water once you get there.