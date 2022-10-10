Support Us

First Adult Happy Meals, Now Taco Bell Brings Back the Enchirito. What a Week.

October 10, 2022 4:00AM

Evidently, there's a Taco Bell in Vegas that serves cocktails. Courtesy of Taco Bell
"Let the people choose" feels like an important historic proclamation someone once said. They may have been talking about voting rights in republics. Perhaps. But, for sure, Taco Bell recently said it.

On Friday, Oct. 7, the fast-food chain known for thinking "outside the bun" announced that its reward members have voted to bring back the Enchirito. This is the same week that McDonald's introduced Adult Happy Meals.

According to the Bell's Twitter account, #TeamEnchirito will get their fill Nov. 17–30, which is spectacular timing for pre-gaming Thanksgiving. (Follow us for more life hacks.)
The Enchrito made its debut on the menu back in 1970. The saucy concoction is served in a bowl with a spork and comes smothered in a piquant red sauce and covered in that oh-so-thin shredded cheese. It was removed from the menu in 1993. Imagine there are kids old enough to drink and vote and probably manage billion-dollar equity funds who have never tried to eat an Enchirito with a spork in a car while driving.

The Double Decker Taco was the loser in this match-up, which is exactly how it should be. Enchirito scored 64% of the 760,000 votes cast. There will be no recount. Deal with it, you loser Double Decker election deniers.

After the announcement, the people of Twitter immediately started complaining about hypothetical shortages and olives and tomato allergies. 

Except for this guy. He's ready to party:

Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
