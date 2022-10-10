First Adult Happy Meals, Now Taco Bell Brings Back the Enchirito. What a Week.

On Friday, Oct. 7, the fast-food chain known for thinking "outside the bun" announced that its reward members have voted to bring back the Enchirito. This is the same week that McDonald's introduced Adult Happy Meals.
According to the Bell's Twitter account, #TeamEnchirito will get their fill Nov. 17–30, which is spectacular timing for pre-gaming Thanksgiving. (Follow us for more life hacks.)
The Enchrito made its debut on the menu back in 1970. The saucy concoction is served in a bowl with a spork and comes smothered in a piquant red sauce and covered in that oh-so-thin shredded cheese. It was removed from the menu in 1993. Imagine there are kids old enough to drink and vote and probably manage billion-dollar equity funds who have never tried to eat an Enchirito with a spork in a car while driving.
This one's all you, #TeamEnchirito. The Enchirito™ will be back for a limited time starting 11/17. pic.twitter.com/6zUPuhncmh— Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 7, 2022
The Double Decker Taco was the loser in this match-up, which is exactly how it should be. Enchirito scored 64% of the 760,000 votes cast. There will be no recount. Deal with it, you loser Double Decker election deniers.
After the announcement, the people of Twitter immediately started complaining about hypothetical shortages and olives and tomato allergies.
Except for this guy. He's ready to party:
What a great F’ing day! Thank you for this. And thank you for voting! #enchiritosforeddie— Eddie Pappani (@TheShowEddie) October 7, 2022